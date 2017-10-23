Complaint dismissed against chief, officer
After approving review by an independent agency in September, the Hudson Police and Fire Commission has dismissed a complaint against Chief Marty Jensen and Officer Brent Ellwanger.
The unanimous decision was made at the commission's Tuesday, Oct. 17 meeting.
According to the complainant, the report alleged a Hudson officer was involved with a break-in at a citizen's residence.
