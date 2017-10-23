Search
    Complaint dismissed against chief, officer

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 6:41 p.m.

    After approving review by an independent agency in September, the Hudson Police and Fire Commission has dismissed a complaint against Chief Marty Jensen and Officer Brent Ellwanger.

    The unanimous decision was made at the commission's Tuesday, Oct. 17 meeting.

    According to the complainant, the report alleged a Hudson officer was involved with a break-in at a citizen's residence.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
