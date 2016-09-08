Feingold makes Hudson stop on jobs tour

Democratic Senate hopeful Russ Feingold stands at Preco, Inc. Thursday afternoon in Hudson. Feingold made a stop in Hudson as part of his jobs and wages tour across the state. (photo by John R. Russett)

Democratic Senate hopeful Russ Feingold made a stop at Preco, Inc. in Hudson Thursday as part of his Jobs and Wages Tour across the state.

“The enthusiasm I hear is classic Wisconsin and American innovation,” Feingold said as he toured the facility.

Preco, according to its website, has more than 25 years of experience in developing laser-based systems, die cutting systems, screen printing systems, lamination systems and material handling systems.

Feingold said the work he sees at Preco is at the heart of why he’s running for office.

“That’s what my campaign is about,” Feingold said. “It’s about exporting Wisconsin products, not Wisconsin jobs.”

One of the more pressing issues facing the nation today, Feingold said, are deals, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which are harmful to American innovation and American jobs -- something he plans to address.

“I’ve opposed those kind of agreements that have occurred over the last 20 or 30 years, even when democratic presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama wanted to do that,” he said. “I’m a Wisconsin independent, and what’s more important to me is preserving Wisconsin jobs.”

Feingold referenced a federal program to help small businesses across the country.

“What we can have here instead of a hostile attitude, a negative attitude, is a cooperative attitude with partnerships between those programs and the innovative work that’s being done here,” he said.