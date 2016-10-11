Candidate Profiles: 7th Congressional District

Age: 67

Address: 735 Burr Oak Place, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Occupation: Professor of Communication Arts/French at UW-Barron County in Rice Lake (retired on Aug. 9 following primary victory)

Education: BS from UW-Oshkosh in Speech, Master of Arts in Teaching from UW-Eau Claire, Diploma in French Studies from the University of Poitiers and additional graduate studies at the UW-Madison.

Family: Daughter Kelly is a police officer in Madison and son Ryan, who was also an officer, died in service to the people of St. Louis Park, Minn.

Much has been written about the "living wage" issues. Do you support an increase in the federal minimum wage? Why or why not?

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 is a guaranteed poverty wage. The men and women of our district work 40 hours or more a week and take home a check so small that it isn't enough to support their family. Solution? They have to work two jobs. Loving parents are caught in a trap where they are unable to spend time with their children because they are working 60 or more hours a week. It is time for us to support a living wage -- one that is phased in over a three-year period. Federal subsidies should be provided to owners of small businesses to ensure that the increase in wages does not negatively impact their business. At the end of three years, depending upon the impact of the increase in minimum wage, the subsidies would either remain or be removed.

Historically, Western Wisconsin has had an agriculture-driven economy. With commodity prices at rock bottom and the number of family farms shrinking, what specific measures would you take in Congress to ensure family farms remain viable and profitable?

I spoke to a dairy farmer last week who had just returned from Washington where he and other dairy farmers visited each of our representatives in Congress, asking for relief. There are more dairy farms in our district than in any other district in the country. We are losing two farms a day. Farmers need our help. The young dairy farmer told me that my opponent expressed his inability to help farmers because his committee responsibilities are in the financial sector. When elected to Congress, my responsibility will be to serve all people in my district. The specific request of these farmers was for federal legislation dealing with supply management. I am scheduled to meet with farmers in our district to discuss the best solutions to the problems they face. Farmers know that I will work with them to arrive at the best legislation to address their needs.

Health care continues to be a hot button issue for residents of the district. In light of our aging population, what role do you think the government should have in providing health care to its citizens -- and what changes, if any, would you make to such programs?

As I travel throughout the district, people share with me their fears about health care. One woman said she had had two winning battles with cancer while she was employed and had insurance. When she lost her job, she was unable to afford insurance in the marketplace. She fears her cancer will return and she will not be able to afford treatment. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, more than 20 million people are insured who previously were not. But, for many, that insurance remains unaffordable. My opponent's solution is to scrap the Affordable Care Act. He offers no viable alternative health care plan for the 20 million people who would suddenly find themselves uninsured. Big insurance companies are in health care to make a huge profit. Health care in America should not only be for those who can "afford to pay." Health care should be a available and affordable for all. A single payer plan will make insurance available to all at an affordable cost. That is the plan I support.

What is your stance on the proposal for low-cost or no-cost measures for a college education?

There was a time when a high school degree offered our sons and daughters the promise of a good job in manufacturing. A man or woman could work hard at that job and earn a good income -- good enough to support his/her family. But, with tax incentives supported by my opponent, company owners have terminated the jobs of more than five million employees and sent their work overseas. When elected, I will sponsor legislation to end those tax incentives and bring jobs back to America. Without the promise of a good job in manufacturing, we need to prepare our sons and daughters for the work world they are about to enter. We must include two years of technical school or community college (in Wisconsin UW colleges) as the final two years of public education. Rather than a K-12 public school, we must support a K-14 public school.

There are thousands of veterans who live in the 7th Congressional District. Are you satisfied with funding for veterans programs? What, if anything, would you change?

Our veterans have put their lives on the line for us. Many have returned with the deep scars of war. We must give them our full support. Why then was the most comprehensive health care plan for veterans defeated by Republicans in 2014? Why was more than $670 million cut from veterans health care last year? Veterans Service Officers tell me that vets are sleeping on the streets and are in need of homeless shelters. One vet told me he drives his friend, a vet with traumatic brain injury, more than three hours each way to the Veterans Hospital in Tomah for his friend to "pee in a cup." We must make sure our veterans have the best health care available. I will make Enhanced Veterans Health care a top priority.

Should we be concerned about climate change? If so, what will you do to address the issue? If not, please tell us why.

My opponent sides with 3 to 5 percent of climate scientists globally who say humans are not responsible for the weather change we are experiencing. I think I know why he has turned his back on science. The Koch Brothers, who support him, own companies that spew 24 million tons of carbon into the air you and I breath each year. To admit that climate change is real, he would have to do something about it. I side with the 97 percent of our world's climate scientists who say we must act now to address climate change. It is real and it poses a threat. I support a plan called carbon fee and dividends. I urge all readers to study that plan. It will reduce carbon emissions and provide the greatest financial dividends to seniors and those who can least afford to pay exorbitant heat bills.

Editor's note: Republican Sean Duffy did not return responses.