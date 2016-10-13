Hoeft asks Duffy to bail on Trump

Hoeft has repeatedly made the request since the release last weekend of Trump’s 2005 taped conversation in which he boasts about his lewd behavior toward women.

“Why do you continue to stand in support of a man who abuses women?” Hoeft said.

She went on to reference Trump’s belittling of a Gold Star mother, the name-calling of a former Miss Universe and other women, and claim that his celebrity status gives him carte blanche to physically assault women.

In a statement released this weekend, Duffy said, “While I have endorsed Donald Trump, I have been straightforward with my constituents about the Trump policies I agree with and those I don’t. And I have publicly denounced his taped conversation with Billy Bush.”

Hoeft questioned that in light of Trump’s statements if policies in his administration would undermine women.

Duffy could not be directly for comment prior to press time on Tuesday.