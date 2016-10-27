Nieskes, Yacoub meet for district attorney forum

Attorney Timothy O’Brien served as moderator for the event, asking the candidates questions accumulated from the bar association and online submissions.

One question asked the candidates what, if anything, they would change in the district attorney’s office. Yacoub said she would open up pre-filing diversion programs for young people and veterans to preserve their future, expand the district’s drug court to handle addiction and rework how the office deals with domestic violence.

“It quite frankly blew my mind to see how my opponent handles domestic violence,” Yacoub said. “My opponent settles these cases like they’re traffic tickets, for fines.”

This handling, Yacoub said, is not a proper response to the terror that many in the community experience as a result of domestic violence.

Nieskes responded that Yacoub was misstating things. He said the district already has a diversion program, and the consequences for domestic violence are decided by the court.

If he was elected, Nieskes said one change he would make would be to get younger attorneys more involved in significant cases. He would also establish more contact early on with victims in cases.

“Bottom line is the district attorney’s office here does a really good job with the people, and most of the programs need to continue and need to be strengthened,” he said.

Continuing with the topic of domestic violence, O’Brien followed up asking how each candidate would handle allegations of domestic abuse.

Nieskes said the district attorney’s office meets with those involved and looks at the facts in these cases. Sometimes, he said, both individuals are victims.

“You have to look at the totality of the circumstances, and you make decisions based on that,” he said.

Oftentimes victims don’t want to follow through for a variety of reasons, Nieskes said. A district attorney has to have the time and temperament to work with and listen in these cases, he said.

Yacoub said if Nieskes was handling domestic violence in the way he described, she wouldn’t be running.

“Something I heard repeatedly is that my opponent doesn’t understand the cycle of violence,” she said.

Yacoub said she would support programs like Turningpoint, an organization that promotes safety and support for domestic violence survivors.

Another main topic of concern at the forum was the handling of drug cases.

Addiction is a health issue, Yacoub said. She wants to use the community resources, and the time period between arrest and court to help with rehabilitation.

“My vision for the justice system as it overlaps with our drug problem is we use our laws as an intervention, we use our laws as leverage to get people onto a productive path,” she said.

Nieskes said the district has the diversion program to help first-time offenders get treatment through required programs. Drug users and drug dealers are different cases, he said.

“You need to be able to deal with them on an appropriate level to what they’ve done. And that’s what we’ve done and that’s what this office will continue to do,” Nieskes said.

The candidates also spoke to how they would efficiently run the district attorney office.

Yacoub said the office needed to be more fiscally conservative, and that the county did not have the numbers to support the size of the office. She cited Pierce County, which functions, proportionate to its population, with a smaller district office.

Nieskes responded that the Pierce County office was understaffed. He said he and the assistant district attorneys have the work, and are in court everyday.

Yacoub said she would not charge cases the office can’t prove. She cited several cases and claimed the current office wastes time and resources prosecuting cases without enough evidence.

Nieskes said he would move assistant district attorneys from court to court, to ensure they don’t get stale. He responded to Yacoub’s accusation, saying she was leaving out facts in those cases.

Both candidates talked about the importance of relationships with law enforcement and others involved in the court system.

Yacoub said the district attorney needs to recognize what law enforcement does for the community, but should not act out of fear of being labeled anti-police.

“The district attorney isn’t designed to be a group of yes men,” she said.

As a current member of the district attorney office, Nieskes said his current relationships with law enforcement and court participants speak for themselves.

“Don’t fight just for fight, “he said.

This year’s election race has been heated, with allegations being lodged from both sides. An exchange about a St. Croix County case illustrated some of those differences.

Nieskes brought up a case Yacoub worked in which she was reprimanded by a judge for having too high of a bill for the case. He said her response, which he read, showed she took it as a personal attack.

Yacoub responded that the political connections of the players involved had a large effect on the incident. She said she had never seen a judge respond to a case in such a manner.