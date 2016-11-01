2016 Candidate Profile: 7th Congressional District

Much has been written about the "living wage" issues. Do you support an increase in the federal minimum wage? Why or why not?

Right now, hardworking students, parents, and families are being crushed by the Obama economy. His presidency is the first in history to not have a year with at least 3 percent growth. Wisconsinites deserve better policy than what they’re getting from the far-left agenda they’re getting from the Obama Administration. Wisconsinites deserve a way up in a vibrant economy. That’s why I’m fighting for policies that will grow the economy, remove red tape, and encourage business to return to the United States. That way, employers will be able to hire more people, and lower-wage jobs can be a launching point to a better career, not a destination.

Historically, Western Wisconsin has had an agriculture-driven economy. With commodity prices at rock bottom and the number of family farms shrinking, what specific measures would you take in Congress to ensure family farms remain viable and profitable?

Agriculture is critical to our economy and a significant part of our history. Wisconsin farmers are spending too much of their time with compliance and expenses that aren't going to their production. Reducing and streamlining regulation on our farms is imperative. They should be able to work, produce, and hire without regulations from Washington getting in the way. Wisconsin farmers can compete with anyone on earth. That’s why we must make sure that they have an opportunity to sell their goods to markets all over the world. I am working my heart out to ensure that those markets expand, and that they play by the rules so that Wisconsin farmers get the fair shot they deserve to compete. I’m also fighting to update the federal crop insurance program to include more of Wisconsin’s products.

Health care continues to be a hot button issue for residents of the district. In light of our aging population, what role do you think the government should have in providing health care to its citizens -- and what changes, if any, would you make to such programs?

Washington-based mandates like Obamacare have made health care more expensive and harder to access for millions of Americans. In order to make health care more accessible and more affordable for people of all ages, I’m fighting for legislation that would put medical decisions where it belongs: between patients and their doctors and fighting for a system that requires doctors, hospitals and insurance companies to compete with each other so consumers get the best price and service.

What is your stance on the proposal for low-cost or no-cost measures for a college education?

As a father of eight, you can be sure that the skyrocketing cost of college education greatly concerns me. We need to make financial aid easier to access to those who need it. More transparency in higher education would also substantially lower costs. Where does the money go? How much of it is spent on classroom costs versus how much is spent on administrators, increased bureaucracies, and superfluous expenses like fitness centers and amenities that are turning colleges into country clubs. If colleges had to be upfront with how they were spending money -- or how much money they have sitting in endowments -- students and parents would be demanding that they reprioritize their budgets to make tuition more affordable. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. We need to demand more financial transparency from our colleges and universities In order to ensure that every student who wants to go to college can afford it.

There are thousands of veterans who live in the 7th Congressional District. Are you satisfied with funding for veterans programs? What, if anything, would you change?

It’s our most solemn responsibility as a nation to keep the promises that were made to our veterans, and right now, the VA system is not keeping those promises. Long wait lines, irresponsible doctors, and a built-in system that covers up its mistakes and punishes the whistleblowers who want to speak out about a shamefully broken system. That’s why I helped expose the massive Tomah VA scandal. We must also improve care -- which is why I voted for the VA Choice program, which allows veterans to have timely access to care in their community if the VA isn’t fulfilling their promise. And I’m proud that my legislation to help veterans avoid government red tape and receive better access to hearing health care has passed the House.

Should we be concerned about climate change? If so, what will you do to address the issue? If not, please tell us why.

Many of us live in Wisconsin because we love the outdoors -- whether it’s skiing, fishing, hunting, boating, or camping. That’s why I serve on the Great Lakes Task Force, fighting to preserve and protect our beautiful Great Lakes. In Wisconsin, we want to preserve our environment. We need policies that advance that cause in a common sense way that will not kill jobs and drive up the cost of energy for those who are struggling to pay their bills.