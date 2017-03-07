The congressman's district director Jesse Garza said the fellowship is a good fit for the office as casework for veterans is the number one issue the office deals with on a regular basis.

"This is a great program and opportunity for all parties involved," Garza said.

The selected candidate will focus mainly on working with veterans within the district to assist them with their concerns and help them communicate with Rep. Duffy.

"They speak the same language as the veterans and they understand," Garza said.

The casework will include disability ratings, appeals, requests for medals and more.

"It will be this individual's role to help assist those veterans," Garza said.

Other responsibilities may include general outreach within the district.

"It's a small team, but it's a lot of space and a lot of communities," Garza said.

Ideally, Garza said the new hire would start sometime within the spring once the application process is complete.

"It's kind of fun to be able to be a part of," he said.

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship program is for veterans who have served on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, with fewer than 20 years of service and a minimum 30 percent disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those who meet the qualifications can apply by submitting a resume, a copy of the last DD214 issued and a letter from Veterans Affairs indicating their disability level to housewoundedwarriors@mail.house.gov.

For more information, call the Wounded Warrior Program office at 202-226-1965.