Spring 2017 election results

Incumbent Joyce Hall was elected to another term to the Hudson Common Council in District 6, beating out challenger William Sames with 186 votes to Sames’ 110.

Council Members Randy Morrissette in District 1 and John Hoggatt in District 5 ran unopposed, winning back their seats.

In the Hudson School District election, incumbent Carrie Whitacre and new candidate Heather Logelin earned the two open spots on the school board with 1,469 and 1,553 votes, respectively. Candidate Marion Shaw earned 559 votes.

The Village of North Hudson re-elected Trustees Kirk Eugene Nelson with 172 votes and Marc Zappa with 207 votes. Cathy Leaf secured the third and final trustee position with 224 votes. Candidate Todd M. Hentges earned 112 votes.

In the Town of St. Joseph, incumbent Joy Packard won the Supervisor 4 race with 167 votes to challenger Chris Marshall’s 81.

Chairperson Thomas J. Spaniol ran unopposed as did Supervisor 2 Mike Long.

The Town of Troy re-elected Town Board Chairperson Dan Pearson with 316 votes, beating out Ray Knapp with 120.

Troy Supervisor 1 Suzanne Van Mele and Supervisor 3 Jan Cuccia ran unopposed.

In the only statewide election of the night, incumbent Tony Evers won the State Superintendent of Public Instruction seat against Lowell E. Holtz. With 68 percent of precincts reporting, Evers was the projected winner with 378,075 votes with Holtz garnering 162,982 votes.