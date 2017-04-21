Search
    Hudson takes part in nationwide Tax March

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Participants in the Tax March on Saturday, April 15 start their march at the Hudson arch downtown. More than 40 people from around the area gathered for the march that joined other marches across the nation. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia1 / 2
    Marchers held signs demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns. Organizers wanted to host a local march rather than join others in St. Paul.2 / 2

    Downtown Hudson joined St. Paul, Washington D.C., and about 200 other cities across the country with its own Tax March on Saturday, April 15.

    After the widely-attended Women's Marches in January, the Tax March demanded that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

    The local Hudson march was organized by Hudson Indivisible, Hudson Prairie Indivisible, Polk County Indivisible and New Richmond Forward Action.

    Judy Harper-Wylie of Hudson Indivisible said the group wanted to keep the march local, instead of going to the St. Paul march.

    More than 40 people marched carrying signs through downtown Hudson along First and Second streets.

    Hudson resident Vince Jin said he joined because he felt it was important.

    "It's not about us, it's actually about the future of America," he said. "These are grandparents worried about their kids."

    The Hudson march drew attendants from around the western Wisconsin area. Peggy McGraw came from Eau Claire while her friend Jane Pedersen came from Menomonie.

    McGraw joined because she said she wants herself and others to get more involved.

    "We need democracy to work for everybody, not just the 1 percent," McGraw said.

    Pedersen said she joined the march because she wants to know that Trump is working for the common man. She said the election has reinvigorated many people to join the response.

    "We just need to waken up again," she said.

    The march saw a variety of responses, from honks in support of their message to shouts in support of Trump.

    "It's peaceful," McGraw said.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
