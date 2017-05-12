"People often ask me if I am going to run again in 2018. Well, with record employment in the State of Wisconsin, the better question is, 'Why wouldn't I run for re-election?'" according to the excerpt released Friday afternoon.

The speech makes reference to the state's favorable ranking in a host of areas, including percentage of people in the workforce, high school graduation rates and reduction in overall tax burden.

"At one point, we outranked 43 other states in reducing taxes," the excerpt reads. "In our budget, we cut income and property taxes again and the cumulative tax relief will exceed $8 billion over eight years."

Walker was first elected in 2010 and later won a 2012 recall election. He was elected again in 2014 for his current four-year term.

"I'm ready to help lead this remarkable state forward for another four years. But I need your help," Walker is expected to say in the speech.

The convention runs through Sunday, May 14.