GREEN BAY -- The Federal Aviation Administration has confiscated a drone spotted above the north scoreboard at Lambeau Field during last week's Packer exhibition win against Oakland.

Green Bay police commander Paul Ebel says a nearby party house flew the drone, and the person running it cooperated by bagging it up, so officers could investigate. Ebel tells WBAY-TV the operator meant no harm, but the person could still be charged with a crime after FAA personnel in Milwaukee examine the drone.

Both Green Bay and federal laws make it illegal to fly drones near Lambeau Field. Ebel says a drone could accidentally crash into the crowd -- and at worst, it could drop a bomb inside the 80,000 seat stadium.

--

Federal appeals court allows Wisconsin early voting – for now

CHICAGO -- Expanded early voting will still be allowed in Wisconsin this fall, under a ruling Monday from a three judge federal appellate panel in Chicago.

The panel rejected the state's request to put the expansion of early voting on hold, while the appeals court considers bringing back limits to absentee voting approved by the GOP in 2011. The state is trying to reverse a late July ruling from Federal Judge James Peterson, which ended the Republicans' two week limit on early voting with no balloting on weekends and only one absentee polling place for each city.

In the wake of Peterson's ruling, Milwaukee and Madison worked on plans to start early voting in late September -- and to open more than one polling place in each city. The GOP said its limits would put the big cities under the same conditions as smaller ones with fewer resources, but Peterson said the law was clearly intended to limit voting in predominantly Democratic Milwaukee.

--

Three kayakers rescued from Eau Claire-area river

EAU CLAIRE -- Three girls are safe after being rescued from the Chippewa River near Eau Claire.

Fire officials say the three got tangled up in trees, and it tipped their kayaks late Monday afternoon. Rescuers found the girls by tracking the location of a cellphone that was used to call 911. Officials say the three wore life jackets which probably saved them. Fire official Mark Porter says the river has high water -- and there are still underlying currents even though the surface may appear to be calm.

--

UW study: Women 50-74 should get mammograms every 3 years

MADISON -- A new study at UW-Madison says most women ages 50 to 74 could be better off having mammograms to test for breast cancer every three years instead of two.

A study from the university's Carbone Cancer Center says the longer gap could reduce the risk of harmful effects from the screening process. However, the study also shows that women with dense breasts should be screened each year, because the dense tissues could make it harder to detect breast cancer.

UW researcher Amy Trentham-Dietz led the study with coauthors from California-San Francisco, Harvard, Georgetown, and Dartmouth. Trentham-Dietz says the study's goal is to help women and their doctors consider aligning their screening benefits with their "personal risk and preferences," and future studies will examine screening intervals for younger women.

--

Super PAC: Wisconsin House race among most competitive

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Congressional Leadership Fund says the race for northeast Wisconsin U.S. House seat is one of the 12 most competitive in the country.

The fund, a "Super PAC" endorsed by House Republicans, says it will spend $600,000 on ads for Green Bay Republican Mark Gallagher next month. The leadership fund says it's part of an initial commitment of $10 million -- and observers say it's part of an effort to keep a GOP majority in Congress.

Gallagher -- a military veteran and a former Walker presidential campaign aide -- is running against Appleton Democrat Tom Nelson as Republicans seek to keep the Eighth District House seat in its pocket as incumbent Reid Ribble steps down.

--

Dassey could be heading to Wrestlemania

When the state Justice Department decides whether to retry Brendan Dassey, they could also decide whether one of his biggest dreams will come true.

Dassey expressed his passion for pro wrestling and the WWE's Wrestlemania showcase in the documentary "Making a Murderer." Media reports say a Change.org petition sought to get him to the next Wrestlemania in Orlando -- and wrestler "X Pac" said if Dassey was freed, he'd get him tickets. On Monday, the adult website xHamster says it's been in contact with Dassey's family -- and they'll be happy to send Dassey to Wrestlemania.

Spokesman Alex Hawkins said it would give Dassey a great opportunity after "so many years of heartache and injustice." A federal magistrate this month overturned Dassey's conviction in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County -- and the state has until mid November to decide whether to retry him.

--

Wisconsin's minimum markup law to be challenged again

EAGLE RIVER -- Wisconsin's minimum markup law is being challenged again in court.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed suit Monday in Vilas County, and it plans to say more about its case Tuesday. The 1939 law was designed to protect mom and pop stores from being priced out of business by large firms that can afford to undercut smaller ones.

It requires stores to sell most goods for at least their wholesale prices -- while gas must be sold for 9 percent above wholesale, and letting stations match competitors that sell it for less. There have been several efforts to get rid of the markup law in recent years from those who say Wisconsin shoppers miss out on bargains offered in other states -- and in 2009, Milwaukee Federal Judge Rudolph Randa struck down the law by saying it violates antitrust policies, although another court reinstated the law the following year.

--

Mayors challenge Waukesha's approval to tap Lake Michigan

Great Lakes mayors in the U.S. and Canada want to challenge the recent decision to let Waukesha tap into Lake Michigan for its drinking water.

Two conferences of mayors, governors, and premiers have asked the eight Great Lakes governors for an appeal hearing on their unanimous June 21 approval -- and a lawsuit could be among the next steps. The Great Lakes governors and premiers agreed to let Waukesha use 8.2 million gallons per day of Lake Michigan water, so the city no longer has to use worn out wells that brought excess radium to its water supply.

Because the city is just outside the lake's natural basin, it needed the unanimous regional approval under the Great Lakes water protection agreement. The Cities Initiative says there are alternatives to solving Waukesha's radium problem -- but Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly says officials have not brought up any new concerns that the governors considered before approving the arrangement.

--

Jesse Jackson to speak at Milwaukee police victim's service

MILWAUKEE -- A visitation and church service will be held Friday for Sylville Smith, the man killed by a Milwaukee officer Aug. 13 which triggered two nights of violence.

The Journal Sentinel says civil rights leader Jesse Jackson will speak at the service. Police say the 23-year-old Smith had a gun in his hand when an officer shot him. On Monday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett ended a citywide emergency curfew of 10 p.m. for those under 18 -- and the city's normal summer curfew of eleven to five is back in place. Sherman Park, close to where the violence took place, will continue to be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for now.

--

Walker keeps chipping away at debt for presidential run

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Gov. Scott Walker is still chipping away at the reported $1 million debt in his White House candidacy when he ended it last fall.

A new report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows that the Republican Walker owed $672,000 at the end of July. He paid off about $70,000 of debt last month, including $10,000 he owed to a Chicago based consulting firm.

The Walker presidential account received $116,000 in July. A little more than half came from a company that rents out lists of donors.

--

State will consult Halbach family before retrying Dassey

MILWAUKEE -- The state Justice Department says it will consult with the victim's family before putting Brendan Dassey on trial for murder again.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says there are several different options his agency can pursue -- and his office has been in contact with Teresa Halbach's family so they can provide some input.

On Aug. 12, a federal magistrate threw out Dassey's 2006 conviction for helping his uncle Steven Avery kill the 25-year-old Halbach at the Avery family's auto salvage yard in Manitowoc County.

The state has until about mid-November to decide if it wants a new trial in the case without the ability to use Dassey's confession to detectives. Schimel expects a decision by made the federal deadline.