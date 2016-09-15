MADISON -- Wisconsin's Republican attorney general and at least one GOP lawmaker want to find out how secret John Doe testimony was leaked, hinting at "pay to play" in state politics.

The Justice Department says it's looking at options to address legal questions raised by the leak -- and Assembly Republican David Craig of Big Bend wants a special legislative panel to use subpoenas to find out who made the leaks.

The British newspaper The Guardian says a lead producer paid $750,000 to a conservative group that supported Gov. Scott Walker and Republican senators in their recall elections -- and the GOP later agreed to give retroactive legal protections to lead based paint makers sued in home poisoning cases.

The Walker camp said no charges ever came from it, and the conservative group in question said John Doe prosecutors "made up crimes that don't exist." Senate Democrat Jon Erpenbach of Middleton says it's proof that Walker "answers first and foremost to large donors."

--

Shipwreck found at Apostle Islands

BAYFIELD -- A shipwreck has been found on the Apostle Islands near Bayfield.

Kraig Smith of Rice Lake, Jerry Eliason of Scanlon, and Ken Merryman of the Twin Cities found the Antelope on a sonar device Sept. 2 on Lake Superior near Michigan Island. They lowered a camera to the boat last week.

Eliason says the 187-foot Antelope was "spectacularly intact." It was built in 1861, and the Duluth News Tribune said it sprung a leak while carrying a load of coal in 1897, stressed by high winds. Smith, Eliason, and Merryman were the same men who found two other shipwrecks near Michigan Island in the past 12 years -- and Merryman says the Antelope was like a "likely target."

--

Researchers find new bat species in Rock County

MADISON -- A new bat species has been discovered in Wisconsin for the first time in more than 60 years.

Department of Natural Resources officials say researchers discovered the new species, known as an evening bat, living in the hollow of trees in Avon Bottoms State Natural Area in Rock County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the researchers who discovered the bats were studying summer habitats of other species that are vulnerable to white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease that has killed millions of bats across the country. Department officials say the discovery is the first new bat species found in the state since 1954.

--

Former attorney general sought state job for his wife

MADISON -- New testimony claims that former state Attorney General JB Van Hollen asked a state corrections secretary to hire his wife.

Ed Wall testified Wednesday that Lynne Van Hollen was hired as a department attorney, and her husband made the request so the couple could keep state health benefits after retiring as the AG almost two years ago.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Wall's testimony comes as he tries to get his old job back as head of the Justice Department's investigative unit. He was transferred to another job in the Justice agency after he quit as corrections secretary in February -- but current Attorney General Brad Schimel later fired Wall for reportedly telling the governor's staff it could "shred" documents Wall sent them while opposing his transfer. The Journal Sentinel quotes Van Hollen as saying his wife is an "accomplished lawyer and former prosecutor" -- and she now works as a private attorney.

--

Clark County teen killed in farm accident

OWEN -- An investigation continues into the death of a 16-year-old boy in a farm accident near Owen in central Wisconsin.

Clark County sheriff's deputies say the youngster was spreading manure in a field Wednesday when he emptied the manure tank he was pulling. He reportedly entered the tank to handle an apparent maintenance concern, and he became unconscious while inside. He died later at a hospital. The boy is from rural Owen, but his name was not immediately released.

--

Census bureau: State income rise, Milwaukee's poverty third worst

Wisconsin households are bringing in more money for the first time since 2007. The U.S. Census Bureau says the state's median household income was $55,638 last year, an increase of 5.6-percent from 2014. Wisconsin families are still not bringing home as much as they did before the Great Recession, when the state's median income was almost $58,000 in 2007.

The Census Bureau report also says Milwaukee has the nation's third highest poverty rate among big cities. Almost 27-percent of Milwaukee residents live in poverty, with incomes below $24,000 for families of four. That's down slightly from the previous year -- but only Detroit and Fresno, Calif., have higher poverty rates. Detroit's rate is the highest at almost 40 percent.

--

State road budget: More for local roads, new delays for big projects

MADISON -- The state Department of Transportation proposes a highway budget that would spend an extra $65 million for local road maintenance, with more delays for five major highways.

Gov. Scott Walker has news conferences in Chippewa Falls, Plover, Neenah, and Edgerton Thursday to explain a DOT budget for the next two years that makes up for a nearly $1 billion shortfall without raising taxes and fees. It also cuts road borrowing to $500 million, down from the $850 million in the current budget.

New delays of one to three years are planned for Milwaukee's Zoo freeway interchange, an expansion of Interstate 94 from Milwaukee to the Illinois line, and Highways 18/151 in Madison, 15 in the Fox Valley, and 23 east of Fond du Lac. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a "political solution" that makes the delayed projects more expensive -- but Senate Republican Duey Strobel of Saukville praises the package for holding taxes down.

--

Dassey asks to be freed during state's appeals process

MILWAUKEE -- Brendan Dassey has asked a federal court to release him from prison, while the state challenges the overturning of his murder conviction.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery are both spending up to life in prison for the brutal 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. A federal magistrate ruled last month that Dassey's confession was coerced, and the state Justice Department appealed the decision last week.

In a motion filed Wednesday, attorney Laura Nirdier of the Northwestern University Law School said the confession "harbors significant doubts" of Dassey's guilt -- and the state has not shown that it would likely win its appeal. The defense has proposed a release plan in which Dassey would spend up to three months with his family before he begins counseling sessions.

--

Man, woman found dead in Oneida home

ONEIDA -- Police near Green Bay say the deaths of a man and a woman are suspicious, after their bodies were found in a duplex.

Officers were asked to check on residents late Wednesday morning at a home on the Oneida Indian Reservation in Outagamie County. The county sheriff's department is helping Oneida Police investigate, and officials say area residents are not in danger. The victims' names were not immediately released.

--

Fourteen students, 2 drivers injured in school bus crash

SPARTA -- Sheriff's officials say a teen driver slammed into the back of a school bus in Monroe County, injuring herself, the bus driver and 14 students.

Authorities say the school bus was stopped Wednesday on Highway 21 in the town of Greenfield with its lights and stop arm operating, and was loading children when the 18-year-old driver hit the back of the bus and slid underneath.

The teen driver was extricated from the car and taken to a Tomah hospital. Authorities say she's expected to survive. The bus driver and students were treated for minor injuries at Tomah Memorial. Nineteen other students were checked at the hospital. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

--

Despite heavy rains, state corn crop remains ahead of schedule

MADISON -- Despite heavy rain last week, the Wisconsin corn crop remains ahead of schedule.

According to the Ag Statistics Service, the corn is up to 10 days ahead of schedule in its final stages of development. Almost one-fourth of the corn that feeds farm animals has been harvested, as plant moisture levels and field conditions allow.

Up to 8 inches of rain caused flooding in central and southwest Wisconsin late last week. At the start of this week, there were many reports of standing water and muddy conditions in low fields. Eighty-seven percent of the state's corn crop was still in good to excellent condition, along 84-percent of the soybeans.