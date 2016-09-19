A Grantsburg man who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck was arrested Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing a semi-trailer loaded with wine near Eau Claire.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 35-year-old David A. Johnson was booked into Eau Claire County Jail on suspicion of OWI-second offense. Troopers were called at 3:46 p.m. to mile post 81 on westbound Interstate 94 following several reports of a semi driving all over the road.

The rig crashed into a soybean field a few miles down the road and the driver got out and ran after motorists helped him out of the semi, troopers reported. The motorists, later joined by a trooper, gave chase on foot as the driver, later identified as Johnson, allegedly crawled through soybeans to avoid being captured.

Johnson was caught by a trooper after “an extended foot chase,” according to the State Patrol. The semi he was driving was loaded with bottled wine that needed to be off-loaded before it could be uprighted; the crash left the freeway closed until just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Walker pretending to be a Democrat

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker doesn't follow those Democratic talking points very often -- actually not at all.

He's doing it now to help vice presidential candidate Mike Pence get ready for next month's debate with Tim Kaine. Walker is playing the role of Kaine in the preparations.

Walker and Pence are political allies, with the Wisconsin leader praising the Indiana governor often. He has been less vocal in his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The vice presidential debate is coming up Oct. 4.

Western Wisconsin showcases fall color first

Fall colors are coming out in more parts of Wisconsin.

Trempealeau County in the west central part of the state has the best early color for mid September, at 25-percent of its peak for red, orange, and yellow leaves. TravelWisconsin.com says all other counties report 15-percent of their peak colors or less.

Fall colors are a big tourist draw in the Badger State, and the peaks normally show up around the first of October in the far north and later in October in southern Wisconsin.

Chief deputy: 'No survivors' in Door County plane crash

EPHRAIM -- The chief sheriff's deputy in Door County says there were "no survivors" when a small plane crashed late Sunday night.

Chief Deputy Pat McCarty would not say how many people were in the plane after officers found the crash scene about 9:55 p.m. in a wooded area north of a maintenance building at the golf course on Peninsula State Park between Fish Creek and Ephraim. McCarty said his deputies were told about 8:40 p.m. that a plane was circling, and a caller reported hearing a crash. Numerous rescue agencies helped with the search, which lasted about one hour and 15 minutes.

Woman killed in airborne-SUV crash

JUMP RIVER -- A passenger killed in a weekend SUV crash in northern Wisconsin is identified as 27-year-old Sarah Scollay.

It happened around mid morning Sunday near Jump River in Taylor County on Highway 73. Sheriff's deputies say the SUV hit an embankment and went airborne -- and Scollay was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a Wausau hospital. The driver, a 28-year-old man, was treated, and was later booked and freed from jail on a possible charge driving with a suspended license while causing death. An investigation continues.

Policing conference examines race

PLATTEVILLE -- A conference at UW-Platteville on 21st century policing techniques focuses on racial factors.

Chuck Wexler, who heads the national Police Executive Research Forum, says experts continue to struggle with finding solutions -- and they say there needs to be different talks with communities and police in order to build trust. Conference participants mentioned several possible starting points -- building relationships, better training for officers, and recognizing that ethnic and racial backgrounds can affect officers' actions.

USDA: Wisconsin remains among top states for organic food

WASHINGTON -- Wisconsin remains among the nation's top states for making and selling organic foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Wisconsinites bought the nation's fourth largest amount of organic items last year, at almost $222 million. State farmers devoted 210,000 acres to organic production, second only behind California -- which is far and away the national leader in both production and sales.

The Golden State sold almost four times as much as Washington, and 11 times as much as Wisconsin in 2015. Badger State farmers received 68-percent more money for organic products than in the previous national survey in 2011, on almost 36,000 more acres statewide.

Tomah VA officials brief Sen. Johnson's staff

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he appreciates a briefing from officials at the Tomah VA Medical Center, but he still has concerns about a veteran's death.

The body of 29-year-old Brian Rossell of Wausau was found Sept. 8 in Lake Wausau. His mother said her son sought help at the Tomah VA this summer and was turned away. A spokesperson for the facility has said it doesn't turn away eligible veterans when they seek medical care. The VA officials briefed Johnson's staff Friday.

Wisconsin's 'Cow of the Year' named

MADISON -- Wisconsin's "Cow of the Year" is a 10-year-old Ayrshire from the northeast part of the state.

Grand View BBBK Dreamer is owned by Tim and Katie Busch of Cecil, and it was chosen for the honor by the the state's Purebred Cattle Association. The award is rotated each year among the seven major breeds of dairy cows.

Dreamer is a ninth-generation cow that has won numerous honors. The Cow of the Year award will be presented Oct. 6 at World Dairy Expo in Madison.

General Motors told it needs to clean stretch of Rock River

JANESVILLE -- General Motors has been informed it needs to clean a contaminated stretch of the Rock River.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to the automaker this week. Chemicals had been found in river sediment near a storm water pipe at the former GM plant in Janesville.

The company says it is conducting its own investigation, but it intends to cooperate. Despite several deadlines mentioned in the state's letter, Janesville city officials say it's hard to say when the river will actually be cleaned.

State investigator testifies man confessed to killing 2 nuns

DURANT, MISS. -- An officer with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told the court the 46-year-old man accused of killing two nuns confessed.

A preliminary hearing for Rodney Earl Sanders was held in a Durant municipal courtroom Friday afternoon. The judge ordered him held over for trial on capital murder charges after hearing the evidence. Prosecutors say Sanders stabbed Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill to death last month. Held was from Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County arsonist faces up to 120 years in prison

MILWAUKEE -- A man convicted of setting a fatal arson fire that killed two children could get up to a 120-year prison sentence.

Michael Morgan was found guilty Friday. The house fire last October left 10-year-old Kevin Little and two-year-old Taenajah Morgan dead. Morgan had told investigators he was with a friend at the time of the fire, but that friend refused to back his story. Morgan's estranged wife had told police he had made threats in the past. Kevin Little was his stepson.