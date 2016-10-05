Bernie Sanders excited lots of young voters in Wisconsin when he ran for president, and Democrats hope he'll do the same on Wednesday for Hillary Clinton.

Sanders will campaign for his former primary rival in Madison and Green Bay. Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt says Clinton is not attracting young voters by nearly the margins Barack Obama did in both his victories in 2008 and 2012.

In the last four Marquette polls, only 34 percent of Wisconsin voters under 30 supported Clinton while third party hopefuls Gary Johnson and Jill Stein combined for 24 percent, one percentage point higher than Republican Donald Trump -- and just 32-percent of young state voters view Clinton favorably. Sanders addressed the topic Tuesday in Minneapolis and Duluth, where he told voters to consider the candidates' issues and not their personalities.

--

Judge asked to suspend voter ID for November; state presses on

MADISON -- Two groups that sued against Wisconsin's voter ID law have asked a judge to either drop the requirement for November or make sure votes are counted for those who have trouble getting IDs.

One Wisconsin Now and the Citizen Action Education Fund asked U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson to take action Tuesday. That's after the Vote Riders group found that state motor vehicle employees gave the wrong information to those applying for IDs -- either rejecting requests without birth certificates or not guaranteeing their IDs would be sent to them in time for the election, although the state promised deliveries in six days.

On Tuesday, DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said about 400 of her workers statewide would get extensive training this week to handle the ID requests, and there's time to correct "any wrongs" before the election. And a state legislative panel voted 4-3 to keep temporary rules in place to give people IDs or voting credentials if they don't have birth certificates.

--

Trump returning this weekend to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Saturday to end a hectic political week in the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports details of where Trump will be have not been made public. Donald Trump Jr. will be at a fundraiser for his father on Tuesday in Milwaukee and has campaign appearances Wednesday in Brookfield and Marathon. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Senator Russ Feingold this week in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee.

--

Influential conservative radio voice Sykes going off the air

MILWAUKEE -- One of Wisconsin's most influential conservative radio voices will sign off for good at the end of the year.

Charlie Sykes is leaving his midday program on WTMJ in Milwaukee after 23 years. The show has been a place where Gov. Scott Walker and other key Republicans often made news with their interviews.

But the 61-year-old Sykes hit some turbulence among his fans this year for his ongoing refusal to support Republican Donald Trump for president -- and he was among a group of talk show hosts credited by some national observers for Trump losing the Wisconsin primary to Ted Cruz in April. Still, Sykes makes it clear that this year's political season had anything to do with his decision to leave -- and he made the decision more than one year ago for what he calls "professional and very personal reasons."

--

State claims 'irreparable harm' if Brendan Dassey is freed

MILWAUKEE -- The state Justice Department has told a federal magistrate judge he would do "irreparable harm" if he frees Brendan Dassey while the dismissal of his murder conviction is appealed.

Milwaukee Magistrate Judge William Duffin overturned Dassey's conviction in August for helping his uncle Steven Avery in the slaying of Teresa Halbach in 2005 in Manitowoc County. Dassey's lawyers have since asked the magistrate to release him while the state tries to keep his conviction in place.

The state says Dassey should still be considered dangerous if he's freed, and Halbach's loved ones could be hurt the most by his release. The state also says the federal appeals court in Chicago should be the one to consider the release request.

--

Judge orders DNR to pay legal fees in dairy expansion suit

MADISON -- A Madison judge tells the state DNR to cover the legal costs that two environmental groups paid to challenge the expansion of a large dairy farm in Kewaunee County.

Dane County Circuit Judge John Markson has ruled that the DNR should pay almost $45,000 to the Midwest Enviornmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin, for their costs in fighting a plan by Kinnard Farms to add more than 2,000 at their dairy.

The judge told the DNR in July to limit the expansion, and monitor possible groundwater contamination from manure. The state and the dairy farm have appealed -- and the order to pay the plaintiffs' legal fees is on hold until then.

--

December plea hearing set for Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt is expected to settle his court case Dec. 5 for campaign finance violations.

That's when a judge is expected to consider a plea deal, and decide how much of a penalty the mayor should get. Schmitt has an initial appearance scheduled Wednesday morning in Brown County Circuit Court on three misdemeanor counts of election fraud and taking improper campaign contributions -- and his attorney says Schmitt will not appear at the proceeding, thus moving the case to the plea hearing stage.

He's expected to plead guilty in exchange for not getting jail or probation. Schmitt blames mistakes by not recording and verifying his campaign donations accurately -- and not remembering the state's contribution limits for reports filed in 2014 and '15.

--

DOT: Rainy weather may have slowed traffic deaths

MADISON -- Wisconsin had almost two dozen fewer traffic deaths in September than in the same month the previous year -- and officials say heavy rain may have kept some people off the roads.

The state Department of Transportation says 45 people died in accidents statewide, tied for the lowest September death toll since World War II in the 1940s. Thirteen fewer people were killed than the average for the month during the past five years.

The DOT says 440 people died in Wisconsin traffic mishaps from January through September -- 18 more than the same period last year, and 28 more than the five year average. This year's toll includes 72 motorcyclists, 33 pedestrians, and ten bicyclists.

--

Number of Wisconsin banks drops, but deposits rise

Wisconsin has 12 fewer banks than it did one year ago, but customers still deposited 2 percent more in savings during that period.

The FDIC's annual bank survey shows that Wisconsin had 257 banks during the middle of this summer, with total deposits of $143 billion during the past year. US Bank and BMO Harris have the largest market share of Wisconsin bank deposits, even though both companies moved their headquarters out of the state in recent years.

US Bank has Wisconsin's largest market share by far, at almost 21 percent. BMO Harris is at 13 percent. The state's largest home owned bank, Associated of Green Bay, has nearly 10 percent of the Wisconsin bank deposits.

--

State spending on education up in Wisconsin

MADISON -- A new report shows that state support for K-12 public schools in Wisconsin has increased slightly.

A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released Tuesday shows that state support for schools last year was 62.7 percent of costs. That's up from 62.3 percent in 2014 and 62 percent in 2013.

The state used to have a commitment to funding two-thirds of schools' costs, but that was eliminated in 2003. The Norris School District ranked highest in state support at 99 percent. Washington Island got the lowest level of support at nearly 20 percent. Several factors play into the percentage of state support schools receive, including property values, poverty levels and how much aid targeted for specific needs is delivered.