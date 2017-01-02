RIver Falls arrest follows discovery of vulnerable girl

According to a joint news release by the River Falls and Northfield (Minn.) police departments, the missing 16-year-old, identified in missing persons alerts as Naomi Bruestle, “is now safe, and with her family.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had put out an alert earlier in the day after Bruestle was reported missing.

“Police will continue to investigate the circumstances related to how she ended up in Wisconsin,” according to the statement, which did not elaborate on how authorities located the girl.

River Falls police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident. That man, arrested at his 523 S. Wasson Lane apartment, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony child enticement. The jail roster shows Shaun M. Helmueller was booked in at 11:16 p.m. that night on child enticement charges.

The release states Bruestle was taken to River Falls Area Hospital to be evaluated and treated before being returned to her parents.

Police from River Falls and Northfield are being assisted in the open investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.