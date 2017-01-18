The measure allows the small community of Oostburg to create a tax incremental financing district to help Masters Gallery Foods build a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant that would create 120 jobs within the next three years. The TIF law lets local governments keep all of the increased property taxes from new developments to build things like streets to serve those facilities. The bill now goes to the Assembly -- and the main sponsor, Senate Republican Dan LeMahieu of Oostburg, seeks fast approval so construction can begin this spring.

Minocqua snowmobile crash kills 1

MINOCQUA — A Green Bay man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

It happened Tuesday night in Minocqua, where police say 48-year-old Jeffrey Royle lost control of his machine and crashed in a wooded area. Royle died at the scene. Other details were not immediately released. According to the state DNR, it's the fourth snowmobile death reported in Wisconsin this winter -- and the second since the start of the New Year; the third occurred last week in Prescott when an Ellsworth man died.

Watch it, slick: Suspected robber slips, falls, is busted

GREEN BAY — As people have struggled with this week's ice storm, Green Bay Police say it helped them arrest a man wanted for a drug store robbery.

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a Walgreens on the city's east side. Police say the man pulled a gun and demanded drugs before running off. A few minutes later, officers spotted the suspect and started chasing him. Television station WBAY says the man slipped on the ice and dropped evidence as he fell. He was quickly arrested. Police say he was carrying a semiautomatic handgun during the chase. Drugs taken from the store were recovered.

Trump to boycotting Dems: Give me your inauguration tickets

WASHINGTON — If Madison Congressman Mark Pocan does not want his inauguration ticket, Donald Trump says he'll gladly take it.

Pocan is among 60 House Democrats boycotting Friday's ceremony, following the lead of Georgia Democrat John Lewis who said he did not consider the Republican Trump a "legitimate" president amid allegations that Russia hacked the voting. In a Fox News interview, Trump said he needs the closeup seats badly. He shrugged off the protesting Democrats, saying "I hope they give me their tickets.” Trump added that Lewis also boycotted Republican George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.

Pocan is the only Wisconsin Democrat saying he'll boycott the Trump ceremony. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin and La Crosse House Democrat Ron Kind say they'll attend, and Milwaukee's Gwen Moore has not said what she'll do.

State Senate Democrats reject new rules

MADISON — Most minority Democrats have voted against the rules the Wisconsin Senate will follow in doing its business in the next two year session.

The rules were the first order of business when the Senate held its first meeting of the new session Tuesday -- and they were passed 21-12 on a mostly party line vote. Among other things, they eliminate a previous requirement to schedule public hearings on bills as early as practical.

Senate Democrat Lena Taylor of Milwaukee proposed several changes that were defeated. One of them would have required the racial effect on bills to establish new crimes, or change penalties for existing ones.

Wisconsin's U.S. senators introduce bill for state wolf control

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin's two U.S. senators have introduced a bill to again remove federal protections for the state's gray wolves.

Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin join Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar and Wyoming Republican John Barrasso on a plan to let Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wyoming regain state control of their wolf populations.

The new bill comes after Wausau's Sean Duffy cosponsored a similar measure in the House last week -- and it could mean the return of Wisconsin's wolf hunt that was popular for three years until animal rights groups won a federal lawsuit in 2014 to halt all wolf shootings, even for wolves that hurt farm animals and crops. The state's wolf population has grown to almost 900, and Johnson says future wolf management decisions should be made by wildlife experts and not the courts. But the Center for Biological Diversity opposes the new measure, saying wolf populations have not yet recovered in some places.

Report: Walker sells donor list to pay off most of presidential debt

MADISON — We're learning more about how Gov. Scott Walker wiped out his $1.2 million debt from his 2015 presidential campaign.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Walker paid back two thirds of the money by selling his list of campaign donors to other Republicans who stayed in the race last year -- including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, and John Kasich. The New Hampshire firm of Granite Lists marketed the Walker donor list, calling it a "great test for conservative candidates and anti union causes."

The Walker camp would not say whether it sold anything to Donald Trump. Earlier yesterday, WisPolitics.com said 10 other vendors wrote off another $40,000 of debt for Walker, the first of 17 Republicans to drop out of the race in September 2015 and promised to cover his campaign debts by the end of last month.

Evers has $117K for superintendent run

MADISON — Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers has over $117,000 in the bank for his re-election run this spring.

Evers reported Tuesday that he had raised more than $80,000 last year in advance of the April 4 election for state superintendent. Evers is seeking a third term. He is being challenged by former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz and Dodgeville school district consultant John Humphries.

Holtz reports having about $2,200 in cash on hand after raising about $5,000 last year. Humphries had yet to submit his report which was due at midnight Tuesday. Racine high school math teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in candidate. He also had not submitted the required campaign finance report.

More sex allegations levied against ex-school band director

SLINGER — Prosecutors in southeast Wisconsin says they're investigating a second sexual assault allegation against a retired high school band director.

Washington County sheriff's deputies also say they've received several calls from others, accusing 66-year-old David Hanke from Slinger of more misconduct. He's free on a signature bond after he was initially charged Jan. 11 with the sexual assault of a student by a school staffer.

Hanke worked in the Slinger School District for 37 years before he retired in 2012. He's due back in court Jan. 30, after the state's time limit for a preliminary hearing was waived.

Search ends for December plane crash victims

CLEVELAND — Rescuers in Ohio have called off their search for more wreckage and remains from a plane crash that killed a UW-Madison student and five others Dec. 29.

The medical examiner's office in Cleveland says three of the six victims have been recovered, and more DNA tests are being done to determine their identities. UW nursing student Megan Casey and her father were aboard the twin engine private plane, along with four family neighbors from the Columbus, Ohio, area.

Divers also recovered pieces of the plane that was returning to Columbus from a Cleveland Cavaliers' basketball game when it fell into Lake Erie soon after takeoff from Cleveland's lakefront airport. The plane's cockpit voice recorder and mechanical information box have been recovered -- and federal officials say it could take a few months to determine why the plane lost altitude.