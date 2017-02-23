Last year, lawmakers scaled back the requirement that contractors pay construction workers a minimum wage similar to what union employees would get. Walker's state budget would get rid of what remains in the wage law.

At a news conference, David Kurtz of the Wisconsin American Legion said it would hurt veterans who work in construction, and it's not fair to those who've served their country. He cited a study showing that last year's changes would cost veterans 2,000 construction jobs. Walker's office says dumping the prevailing wage would save money for taxpayers and give veterans more chances to find other jobs.

--

Could snowstorm save Birkie?

For the first time in a while, you'll need jackets to go outside during the afternoon — and depending where you are, you might want to gas up your snowblower.

Snow, freezing rain, and thunderstorms are all predicted for various parts of Wisconsin the next two days with lesser chances of precipitation Saturday and Sunday. This follows a record warm spell in many parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

A cold front will cool things down dramatically Thursday, with highs in the 40s expected. And winter storm warnings are posted Thursday through early Saturday in the far northern and north central areas, which could save North America's largest ski race, the American Birkebeiner (birk by ner) that's set for Saturday in the Hayward area.

--

Flu cases keep rising, still not too late to get flu shot

MADISON — The flu bug continues to hit Wisconsin hard.

State health officials say 936 cases have been confirmed statewide, way up from the 176 cases recorded by this time last winter. Almost 1,200 people have been hospitalized with flu related conditions, about six times more than at this point the preceding year. State health officer Karen McKeown says it's still not too late to get a flu shot, and the condition can be especially harmful to those older than 65 plus those with other health problems.

--

Lawmakers hear pros, cons of bill to help terminally ill

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly's health committee hears both emotional support and measured opposition to a bill that lets terminally ill patients try experimental treatments.

Tim Wendler of Pewaukee has tried during two sessions of Congress to get a similar bill passed nationally, after his wife died two years ago from Lou Gehrig's disease — and the family lobbied Vice President Mike Pence this month. On Wednesday, 13-year-old Tealyn Wendler told lawmakers "It's time for a movement, a change, and a cure — and that begins with the 'right to try.'"

The bill's main sponsor, Wausau area Republican Pat Snyder, says letting the terminally ill try unproven drugs offers hope. But the State Medical Society opposes it, saying it would disrupt clinical trials that determine the safety of new drugs — and it's hard for families to make decisions when emotions run high.

--

OSHA proposes $136K in fines after industrial death

LAKE HALLIE — Federal workplace safety officials propose almost $136,000 in fines against a western Wisconsin concrete plant where a worker died.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Huffcutt Concrete failed to provide a safe working environment at its Lake Hallie plant, and has not conducted regular inspections of its energy control. The two citations come after the death of 47-year-old Otto Kolpien, who was killed when a 3,000 pound form of steel concrete fell on him last August.

Huffcutt says it made "considerable investments" to improve the facility before the mishap occurred. Huffcutt Concrete has 15 business days to pay the fine, challenge it, or seek a conference to try and reduce the penalty.

--

Researcher urges action in state on driverless cars

MADISON — A researcher says the majority of Wisconsin residents will use driverless cars two decades from now.

But University of Wisconsin engineering professor David Noyce said at an Assembly committee hearing Wednesday that Wisconsin trails other states in preparing for the transition. Working in the state's favor, he says, is the fact that a University of Wisconsin traffic lab is one of 10 groups nationwide the federal government has designated to test the vehicles.

Uber, General Motors and other companies developing the technology are also urging the Legislature to set groundwork for the testing and use of autonomous cars in Wisconsin.

--

Poor ice conditions hurt sturgeon spearing

OSHKOSH — Warm weather and poor ice conditions have resulted in small numbers of sturgeon being harvested during the annual spearing season on Lake Winnebago and its connected lakes up the Fox River.

The state DNR says 552 sturgeon were taken on Wisconsin's largest inland lake as of Wednesday, only about one-quarter of the harvest limit. About 300 fish were taken on the upriver lakes, about 125 short of that harvest. One only sturgeon was speared on Lake Winnebago Wednesday, but it was a doozie — as Mayson Muche took home a fish that was almost 103 pounds and 72 inches long, just the tenth male in the season's history to exceed 100 pounds. About 13,000 permits were issued for the 16 day spearing, which ends Sunday.

--

Sanders, Packers president among those praising the late Ed Garvey

MADISON — Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders and Green Bay Packers' CEO Mark Murphy are among those praising Ed Garvey, the former progressive activist who died Wednesday.

Sanders, a United States senator from Vermont, was among those speaking at the annual Fighting Bob Fests which Garvey helped organize in the Madison area. Sanders said he first met Garvey when he came to Vermont to try and save "good paying union railroad jobs."

Murphy cited Garvey's 14 years as the first director of the NFL players' union, saying he brought "professionalism and a structure" to the group — and Murphy said Garvey fought the league on everything. The 76-year-old Burlington native also ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for governor and U.S. Senate, and he fought Parkinson's disease when he died at a nursing home in Verona.

--

Authorities seek help Iding body found in Kenosha County

SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the decomposed body found last year in Somers.

The remains were discovered in December along the Lake Michigan shoreline. At a news conference Tuesday, officials said the person was wearing a triple-XL Reebok sweatshirt with orange and red lettering. Investigators believe a Thorntons rewards card discovered on the body was used during several transactions made at the service station at Sunset Avenue and Green Bay Road in Waukegan, Illinois.