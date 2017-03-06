City removing ash trees to manage emerald ash borer

"It's close," Hudson Urban Forestry Chair Ken Holman said.

The beetle feeds on and destroys ash trees, which make up about 25 percent of the city's total public trees. According to the 2010 inventory, Hudson has 1,400 ash trees in its public areas.

Hudson will continue implementing its EAB response plan to combat the beetle this week. The plan involves removing the larger ash trees that have been found to have structural defects, and calls for the removal of more than 200 smaller public ash trees.

The smaller ash trees are easier to replace, and doing so spreads out the inevitable costs of fighting emerald ash borer.

Holman said homeowners in the area will be facing the same issue as the city.

"Residents will be facing the same decision about ash trees," Holman said. "We hope to set an example and we'll be keeping the residents completely informed."

A decision guide for homeowners is available at the City of Hudson website at www.ci.hudson.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/1898.

Holman said the city will work to make the tree removal process as unnoticeable as possible.