Brookfield Republican Rob Hutton proposed the measure, which would prohibit local governments from forcing contractors to have collective bargaining agreements with their workers. Officials say the "project labor agreements" are not common throughout the state.

But opponents still say it's another slap on unions by GOP politicians, while Hutton calls it way to give non-union firms more chances to bid on public construction projects. The Senate approved the bill several weeks ago — so if it passes the Republican-controlled Assembly Thursday, it would go to Gov. Scott Walker.

--

UW analyst names 'winners and losers' in Walker campus aid plan

MADISON — A policy analyst says UW-Madison would be the big winner in the governor's budget plan to give $42 million in new state aid to campuses based on their performance.

Madison professor Nicholas Hillman has analyzed the proposal — and La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Stevens Point would finish just behind Madison in the race for the extra dollars, according to Scott Walker's plan to base the new aid on things like graduation rates. Parkside would get the least aid in Hillman's analysis, and Milwaukee the next lowest.

He questions whether Walker's ranking system would make college more affordable and produce higher quality graduates — instead of just pitting campuses against each other. Also, Hillman says graduation rates get skewed as more students begin their college educations at one UW campus and end it at another.

--

New Richmond News awarded by Freedom of Information Council

MADISON — The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council has named its annual "Opee Award" winners to citizens and media that fought for transparency in government, and a RiverTown Multimedia newspaper was among the recipients.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel got the "Open Records Scoop of the Year" award for its reporting on abuses at Lincoln Hills — and the Madison Capital Times won the same honor for highlighting problems at the state veterans' nursing home at King. Other honorees include John Krueger of Appleton and Lance Fena of Milton, who challenged orders that they could not attend or record school board proceedings — federal employee Ronald Klym as the "whistleblower of the year," — the New Richmond News, which won a court case challenging the blackouts of names on police records — and Assembly Democrat Cory Mason of Racine, who pushed for open party caucuses.

--

Public hearing next week on high-capacity well bill

MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature will hold one public hearing on a bill to loosen state rules for high capacity water wells.

The Assembly Agriculture Committee and the Senate's regulatory reform panel will have a joint hearing next Wednesday at the State Capitol from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the latest. Senate GOP Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced a bill in January to end DNR oversight for ownership transfers and repairs of large private wells — with groundwater studies in the Central Sands part of Wisconsin.

A similar bill failed to pass in the last session after disagreements on whether those who lose nuisance suits should pay the winners' legal fees. This time, the Assembly GOP introduced the same language as the Senate package.

--

Walker: Investigate Trump claim Obama tapped phone

WHITEFISH BAY — Gov. Scott Walker says Congress and the U.S. Justice Department should look into President Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama tapped his phones last year.

Trump tweeted the allegation last weekend without giving evidence, and the president later asked Congress to investigate. The head of the House intelligence panel promised to do so. Walker says his fellow Republican made "serious allegations" that the Democrat Obama denied.

--

Assembly to vote on eliminating state treasurer

MADISON — Wisconsin voters are one step away from getting the chance to decide if their state treasurer's office should be eliminated.

The Assembly is scheduled to take its second and final vote Thursday afternoon on a constitutional amendment to dump the treasurer's post. The Senate gave its final approval Tuesday 18-15. And if the Assembly concurs, voters would have the last say as early as next April.

The treasurer and secretary of state both have little to do as lawmakers whittled away at both offices in recent years, transferring most duties to other agencies. If the treasurer is eventually eliminated, Wisconsin would have four offices required by the constitution — governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general as well as the secretary of state.

--

Women rally, take action on International Women's Day

Wisconsin women use International Women's Day to loudly rally and quietly galvanize support.

Hundreds attended a State Capitol march and rally in which area college and high school students left classes to lobby for equality. About 100 people went to a late afternoon rally in Milwaukee where women from several groups spoke up for their causes of equal pay and reproductive rights — and conservative women rallied in Brookfield, saying liberals have dominated Women's Day and they don't speak for everyone.

Meanwhile, three dozen Milwaukee area business women went on Facebook for a "Lady Business" event where they found support, while donating part of their day's sales to the Milwaukee Women's Center. Restaurant co-owner Katie Rose said she came up with the idea after being at the national Women's March in Washington — and while the "Day Without A Woman" urged schools and businesses to close, Rose said she didn't want to take money away from her employees by shutting down.

--

Alleged diaper thieves charged

OSHKOSH — Two men accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a United Way warehouse are due back in court next Thursday for preliminary hearings.

Fifty-two-year-old John Forbes of Neenah and 42-year-old Jason Havel of Appleton are both charged with felony theft after they allegedly stole 1,700 cases of disposable diapers from Valley Packaging's storage facility in Fox Crossing. Police say both men used to work at the warehouse so they knew how the security worked — and they apparently planned to resell diapers that were supposed to be given to families in need.

Bond was set Wednesday at $2,500 for Havel and $1,000 for Forbes. Businesses donated to the Fox Cities Diaper Bank in the wake of the thefts — and they gave much more than what was stolen.

--

Walker keeps distance on Obamacare replacement

WHITEFISH BAY — Gov. Scott Walker is distancing himself from the Obamacare replacement plan put out by GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville.

The Republican governor told reporters in Whitefish Bay Wednesday that the package is a "work in progress," and he expects "plenty of changes" as it goes through the Congress. Ryan, meanwhile, insists he has the votes right now to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The package keeps the requirement that insurers not reject those with preexisting conditions, and let adult children stay on their parents' health plans until they're 26. Some conservatives have called the package "Obamacare Lite," saying it does not go far enough. Some of Walker's fellow Republican governors are concerned that millions would lose their current health coverage. Walker chairs the Republican Governors Association.

--

La Crosse business groups fighting county's tourist tax

LA CROSSE — La Crosse's biggest business groups are going on the record against county leaders over the proposed tourist tax.

The La Crosse Chamber, the North La Crosse Business Association, Downtown Mainstreet, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau Tuesday all joined together to tell voters that a tax on tourists destinations is a bad idea. La Crosse County leaders want to add a half-cent sales tax to amusement parks, hotels, and gift shops to pay for new roads. The business groups say the new tax could drive some visitors away.

--

Wisconsin Jewish center hails Walker support

WHITEFISH BAY — The head of a Wisconsin Jewish Community Center says Gov. Scott Walker's support for the facility would help address a "national epidemic of disruption."

The Republican Walker promised financial help and law enforcement assistance Wednesday to the Jewish center in Whitefish Bay, which has had three bomb threats in the last six weeks. More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools have been threatened this year — and Walker says the state Justice Department is ready to work with local law enforcement and community residents to make sure the Jewish center remains safe. He also said the details of the state's financial help would be announced in the coming days. Walker said it was especially important that parents of children who attend the Whitefish Bay center are assured that their kids will remain safe.