Dearman's attorney told the UW-System Board of Regents that his client's comments in support of Trump's travel ban were spurred by an email from the university's chancellor, Joe Gow. The email sent to faculty, students and staff expressed disapproval of the president's move. Gow says Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions.

--

Federal judge tosses out lawsuit against prosecutors in John Doe investigation

MADISON — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors acted properly during the investigation of Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.

The conservative group The MacIver Institute had sued Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and others, saying they violated federal law by seizing records, but not notifying the owners. U.S. District Judge William Conley also ruled prosecutors and investigators are immune from litigation.

The institute intends to appeal. Conservatives have filed several lawsuits over Chisholm's investigation, but none has progressed — even though the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that nothing illegal had occurred during the campaign.

--

Man faces 9 charges after Eau Claire rampage

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 20-year-old man faces a list of nine charges based on his actions March 6.

Damian Stauffer made a court appearance in Chippewa County this week. Prosecutors say he broke the arm of a 3-year-old boy, punched an Eau Claire police officer several times while he was being arrested, and wasn't slowed when he was Tasered and hit by pepper spray. A non-lethal bean bag round finally stopped him. Witnesses say the rampage last week started when Stauffer took a shower while fully clothed. He returns to court next month.

--

Checks get a bit bigger for retired public employees

MADISON — The Department of Employee Trust Funds has announced a 2 percent pension payment increase will start in May.

About 200,000 retired public employees in the Wisconsin Retirement System will benefit. Some retirees will see a 4 percent increase. The Wisconsin Investment Board reports money in the more conservative "Core Fund" grew by 8.5 percent last year, while investments in the more volatile "Variable Fund" rose by 10.6 percent. Those received the bigger increases had their money in the Variable Fund.

--

Freak accident torches tablet at elementary school

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac fire officials say a tablet was sitting on a counter at an elementary school Tuesday when it began smoking and caught fire.

No one was injured and the only thing damaged was the tablet itself. Fire Chief Pete O'Leary says the Acer tablet wasn't being charged at the time. There have apparently been no recalls for the device which was built in 2014.

O'Leary says the common denominator in incidents like this one seems to be the Lithium-Ion batters. A woman on an international flight was burned last month when her battery-operated headphones exploded.

--

Assembly committee considers ending youth work permits

MADISON — Democratic co-sponsors have withdrawn, but an Assembly committee is considering legislation doing away with the work permit now needed by 16- and 17-year-old workers.

The bill is aimed at homeless and unaccompanied minors who would have a hard time getting a parent or guardian to sign the permit. Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck says she thinks the bill she is co-sponsoring would help those youth be more independent and self-supporting. Democrats say they would be on board if it only applied to homeless and unaccompanied youth.

--

Milwaukee County official: Pension system beyond repair

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele says all options have to be considered when dealing with the struggling pension fund.

Abele says the current system is "beyond repair." He says he hopes the county board will work with him on comprehensive reform, even if that means joining the state retirement system. Underpayments to 1,300 county retirees started 15 years ago. The board's finance committee will discuss the situation at a meeting today. The county considered switching to the state pension system six years ago, but never followed through.

--

Deferred prosecution agreement for elderly woman's traffic charges

OCONTO — A northeast Wisconsin judge has approved a deferred prosecution agreement for an 84-year-old woman involved in a traffic crash that killed her husband and two others.

Thelma Yashinsky of Lena will have five Oconto County charges dropped if she stays clean and does not drive more than two miles from her home. Prosecutors say Yashinsky drove through a stop sign in October 2015 and collided with another vehicle, killing her 91-year-old husband Edward and two elderly friends — Grace Hyland and Leora Raisler.

--

Former U.S. Sen. Kohl still gives grants to top school achievers

MILWAUKEE — It's been more than four years since Herb Kohl left the U.S. Senate, but his educational foundation still gives millions each year to deserving school achievers throughout Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced the winners of $5,000 scholarships for 207 graduating seniors — plus awards of $3,000 each for 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools. The recipients will be honored at five regional banquets next month in Greendale, Green Bay, Waupun, Middleton, and Eau Claire.

Kohl started the scholarship and fellowship program in 1990, two years after he was elected to the Senate where he went on to serve for 24 years. His foundation has awarded a total of $11.5 million to outstanding educators.

--

UW-Madison among Top 10 grad programs

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is on three Top 10 lists when it comes to graduate degrees.

The school Tuesday said U.S. News & World Report ranked the Madison campus as the third best education graduate program in America. Madison's history program is the ninth best in the country, and the school's sociology program is sixth best.