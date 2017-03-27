Little Free Library named a top nonprofit for 2017

The award by GreatNonprofits is based on an organization's rating and number of reviews from donors, volunteers and clients. Little Free Library has a five-star rating on the website and 14 testimonials.

"We are honored to be named a 2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit," according to Todd Bol, Little Free Library creator and executive director.

Bol said the nonprofit is proud to have placed its 50,000th book exchange, which was installed last fall at a homeless shelter in Santa Ana, Calif. The community of over 335,000 residents has one library and no bookstores, according to a news release announcing the milestone.

Little Free Library's latest initiative is the Action Book Club launched in January. The program encourages groups to read and discuss books on the theme of "good neighbors" and then complete a community project.

Groups can sign up for the program at www.littlefreelibrary.org/actionbookclubsignup.

"Little Free Library is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," according to GreatNonprofits CEO Perla Ni. "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Little Free Library."

Bol built the first Little Free Library in 2009 and placed it in his front yard to honor his mother. The concept has since expanded to all 50 states and 70 countries with millions of books shared annually, the nonprofit says.

Little Free Library is among four Wisconsin organizations recognized as a 2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, including the Children's Museum of La Crosse.

This list of award recipients can be viewed at www.toprated.greatnonprofits.org.