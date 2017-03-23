The names of the victims haven't been released. Police say the shooter is in custody.

"This was a horrific act of violence that tragically took the lives of four innocent people," Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement Thursday morning. "On behalf of the entire state of Wisconsin, Tonette and I send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, to Chief Wally Sparks and all members of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, and to the Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston communities."

The string of incidents started as a reported "domestic situation" at a Rothschild bank at about 12:30 p.m.

Forty minutes later, shots were reported at a Schofield law office, then the shooter was cornered at a Weston apartment complex. Apartment residents were evacuated, then several shots were heard just before 5 p.m. and an ambulance rushed from the scene. Several schools were locked down in the D.C. Everest School District.

--

Trump polling at 41 percent in first major state poll

MILWAUKEE — In the first major Wisconsin poll of Donald Trump's presidency, the Marquette Law School survey gives the Republican a 41 percent approval rating.

Forty-seven-percent disapprove, and 11 percent say they're not sure. Trump's popularity rides along party lines, with 86 percent of Republicans approving of his job performance so far — and 89 percent of Democrats disapproving.

Also, 54 percent of the 800 registered voters in the new Marquette poll favor keeping and improving Obamacare, while 28 percent support a full GOP replacement. And Gov. Scott Walker's approval rating is 45-percent, his highest since 2014 as he considers a possible run for a third term next year.

--

Lieutenant in Dodge County dragged after traffic stop

TOWN OF CHESTER — A lieutenant in the Dodge County Sheriff's Office sustained minor injuries when he was dragged a short distance Tuesday night.

A driver took off during a traffic stop in the Town of Chester shortly before midnight. The officer was treated at Waupun Memorial Hospital. The 22-year-old driver crashed his vehicle in Waupun and ran from the scene, but was arrested at a home at the end of a wide-ranging search.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office is handling the case. The suspect's name hasn't been announced.

--

Corporations donated $1.3M to Wisconsin political parties in 2016

MADISON — The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Reports about 200 businesses, trade groups, unions and tribes donated about $1.3 million to political parties last year.

At $827,000, Republicans received about two-thirds of the money. Democrats got $479,000. The biggest donor was a group that recruits and trains Democratic candidates called Wisconsin Progress. Other donors near the top of the list were the Ho-Chunk Nation, the Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance and Miller-Coors.

--

Lawmakers seek changes to pension system

MADISON — Supporters of a bill to raise the retirement age for new public workers say the change would ensure the Wisconsin Retirement System's solvency.

Sen. Duey Stroebel and Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August have revised legislation that never got a hearing last session. Opponents say the changes would make public jobs less attractive to applicants.

The bill would also change the way pension payments are determined for those hired after it goes into effect. The new measure would apply only to new hires.

--

Milwaukee city employee found shot to death

MILWAUKEE — A 64-year-old man was reportedly in a Milwaukee neighborhood to perform a home inspection when he was shot to death.

The Department of Neighborhood Services worker was found inside his city-owned vehicle Wednesday afternoon. His name hasn't been released.

The city says the man had been working for that department for 33 years and was wearing an official windbreaker which would have identified him. A man and woman walking to a nearby convenience store found the body and called 911. Police have been searching for witnesses.

--

Worldwide job placement firm to eliminate 150 Milwaukee jobs

MILWAUKEE — The Manpower Group, a worldwide job placement firm based in Milwaukee, is cutting 150 jobs at its downtown headquarters.

Spokeswoman Chelsey Orlikowski says Manpower "continues to automate and digitize" the business, thus reducing the need for manual processes. The Journal Sentinel says it obtained U.S. Labor Department records showing that Manpower received placement visas that sought dozens of foreign computer systems analysts who would be paid less than the normal wage for similar work in downtown Milwaukee.

--

Former U.S. Sen. Feingold launches new advocacy group

MADISON — Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold is launching a new nonprofit political advocacy group focused on voters' rights, campaign finance reform, protecting the independence of the U.S. Supreme Court and abolishing the Electoral College.

Feingold on Wednesday announced the new group, called LegitAction. It comes four months after he lost a rematch for the U.S. Senate against Republican Senator Ron Johnson. Feingold had previously headed a political action committee called Progressives United that he ended in 2015 before his Senate run.

--

Custodian credited with resolving chemical release at school

GREEN BAY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is crediting a janitor at a Green Bay elementary school with recognizing a dangerous chemical and protecting students.

The incident happened at Lincoln Elementary Dec. 6, 2016. Janitor Shelley Ives recognized the spilled mercury, calmly took steps to get it away from the students and called for help. The DNR, Hazmat workers and eventually the EPA were all involved in the cleanup. Ives has worked in Green Bay Schools for 28 years and he says he's no hero, calling the kids his "family."

--

Judge sentences man to 40 years for stabbing woman to death

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Jackson County judge has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for a fatal stabbing attack called "one of the most gruesome" the district attorney has ever seen.

John Cook had told investigators he was using methamphetamine when he stabbed Jacina Muir more than 50 times at the Black River Falls Pet Park two years ago. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges last December. Muir's mother told the court during victim impact statements that the family "can never recover from this." Cook was arrested less than a day after the stabbing.

--

Body found in Madison lake

MADISON — A body has been found in a Madison lake.

Police and fire units were called to an area next to Lake Wingra Wednesday morning. No other details were immediately available.