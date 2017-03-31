--

New Richmond sanctuary spares fallen pig from slaughter

SIOUX FALLS — A farm sanctuary in northwest Wisconsin says it will save a fallen pig in South Dakota from being slaughtered.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader says the 250-pound pig fell from a truck Monday on Interstate 90 — and after nobody claimed him, the Soul Space Farm Sanctuary of New Richmond decided to adopt the animal. That was after the pig was treated by a veterinarian for road rash resulting from the mishap.

--

Tauscher: I won't run for governor

MADISON — Former Badger and Packer Mark Tauscher says he will not run for governor next year.

A Facebook page was started this week to encourage Tauscher to run as a Democrat against Republican Scott Walker in 2018. Milwaukee Alderman Nik Kovac wrote that Walker "is not getting past this mountain of a man," referring to the former football offensive lineman. Kovac also wrote that "the whole needs" the protection that Tauscher used to give Packers' quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for 11 years. On his ESPN Wisconsin radio show Friday, Tauscher said he was "humbled" by the Facebook page and the public's response to it.

--

Finance panel ends 3 days of budget briefings

MADISON — State government agencies have finished explaining and defending their most controversial measures in the next state budget.

Members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee spent Tuesday through Thursday grilling department heads about issues ranging from changes in health coverage to ending the Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine. The final item up for discussion was Walker's plan to eliminate the state Labor and Industry Review Commission, which reviews employee disputes.

Commission chair Laurie McCallum says it would make companies and their workers pay more, because they would have to settle their disputes in more expensive courts of law. But Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen says his agency and the Administration Department could handle cases more quickly, while continuing to assure a fair system for both sides.

--

Lawmakers questions school penalties for not following Act 10

MADISON — Some lawmakers question Gov. Scott Walker's plan to withhold extra state aid from school districts that do not follow the exact terms of the Act 10 union cutbacks.

The Republican Walker's budget proposal would increase the aid by about $200 per student in each of the next two years — but only if they comply with Act 10. State Superintendent Tony Evers says it does not recognize the many ways schools have cut health care costs.

Act 10 called for public employees to pay 12-point-six-percent toward their coverage in the state's health plan. But Evers says districts ordered smaller contributions through other plans and still achieved the same effect — and he says it's wrong to penalize those districts.

--

Former employer spreads accusation against DPI candidate Holtz

HALES CORNERS — In the final days before Tuesday's election, state school Superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz was slammed by one of his former employers.

The Whitnall School Board wrote to parents in the suburban Milwaukee district this week, saying Holtz could have misused its tax funded resources for political activity when he was Whitnall's superintendent. The letter said another group asked prosecutors to investigate, and the district would cooperate with the probe if asked.

The liberal group One Wisconsin Now released a 2016 email from Holtz that sought political support, saying he wanted to align with several GOP initiatives. Holtz is running against State Superintendent Tony Evers on Tuesday — and while the Holtz campaign would not comment on the allegations, it said the School Board did what it accused Holtz of doing, using school resources to play politics.

--

Donor gives $2M to promote Kevin Nicholson for U.S. Senate

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — One of Wisconsin's biggest political donors wants you to know who Kevin Nicholson is, and why you should vote him into the U.S. Senate 19 months from now.

Richard Uihlein has announced a $2 million donation a group that supports the 39-year-old Nicholson, a former Marine captain from Delafield who now works for a management consulting firm. He's been making himself known to Republican insiders, laying the foundation for a yet to be announced campaign against Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin in 2018. Several Republicans are thinking about running for that seat, and Uihlein — who now lives in Lake Forest, Illinois — says he hopes the GOP can ward off what he calls a "divisive primary" and get Republican voters behind Nicholson.

--

Student arrested on suspicion of texting school threat

BONDUEL — A former student at Bonduel High School faces possible charges for allegedly texting a threat to a current student.

Police say the suspect wrote that he would bring a loaded gun to school and shoot students. The youngster who received the text on Thursday morning told school officials about it — and about 35 minutes later, police reported that the alleged caller was in custody. Bonduel High was put on a lockdown between the time the text came in, and the time the suspect was arrested at his home.

--

No bids for Dylan handwritten lyric sheet

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, Bob Dylan's newfound fame is not enough for somebody to spend at least $30,000 to get a handwritten sheet of song lyrics he wrote.

No bids were submitted in an online auction that ended Thursday night. The Nate D. Sanders auction house tried to auction off a single sheet of signed, written lyrics for what was called a "Draft Song About Wisconsin, Where Dylan Spent His Summers as a youth." They were written in 1961, the year after he moved from his native Minnesota to New York, and $30,000 was the minimum bid for the item. The 75-year-old Dylan has two concerts scheduled in Stockholm, Sweden this weekend — and while he's there, he plans to receive a medal for the Nobel Prize he was awarded last December.

--

Fitzgerald: State Senate won't override gas tax veto

MADISON — If Gov. Scott Walker vetoes a gasoline tax increase, the state Senate will not be overriding the veto.

GOP Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday that Republicans will not override a veto from their own party's governor. He said his party could work with Walker on the issue, and perhaps negotiate concessions. GOP Senator Luther Olsen of Ripon said Wednesday that lawmakers are prepared to "bite the bullet and raise revenue." Later, Walker tweeted that he would veto any gas tax hike after saying he might approve one if state spending is cut elsewhere. Fitzgerald said Olsen made it clear to him that he was not speaking for the entire Republican Senate caucus.

--

Lawmakers urge DNR to keep publishing magazine

MADISON — State lawmakers of both parties say they're getting lots of complaints about the DNR's plan to end its long-running Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine.

Members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee urged DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp on Thursday to continue publishing the magazine, calling the state budget measure to end it short sighted. Stepp said her agency thought it could communicate better on social media. The magazine plans to stop publishing next February, and the DNR has been deluged with subscription requests since Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal was made public in February. More than 82-thousand people subscribe to the publication.