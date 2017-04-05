Center for Missing & Exploited Children seeking girl last seen in River Falls
A girl last seen in River Falls is being sought by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The organization on Tuesday said Kayla Geslin, 17, was last seen Feb. 16 in River Falls. She’s described as Caucasian with black hair and green eyes standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 135 pounds.
River Falls Deputy Police Chief Jon Aubart said Geslin had been reported as a runaway from Positive Alternatives, a River Falls group home for at-risk youth. He said St. Croix County Human Services, under whose guardianship Geslin belongs, told police she might have been spotted in New Richmond.
The center has asked anyone with information about Geslin to call 911 or 800-843-5678.