Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jakubowski of Janesville is wanted for a burglary at the Armageddon Gun Shop in which a "large quantity" of a weapons were stolen Tuesday night — and a vehicle registered to Jakubowski was found burned a short distance away. An alert released Thursday said Jakubowski was “highly agitated recently regarding a variety of political issues.” All Janesville public schools were put on a "soft lockdown" Thursday, in which classes continued but students were locked in their rooms. Similar actions occurred at several other nearby school districts, but they stayed open. Officials said there were no threats made to specific schools — and the FBI has been helping state and local officers in the search for Jakubowski.--MADISON — Some Democrats question the need for a Wisconsin law to make those who attack law enforcement face additional hate crime penalties. The Assembly's criminal justice panel held a public hearing Thursday on the "Blue Lives Matter" bill that Green Bay Republican David Steffen first proposed last summer. A number of officers joined Steffen in testifying in favor of the bill — including Grant County deputy Adam Day, who told how he was beaten last year by a man who confronted Day at a bar in Fennimore while he was off duty.Milwaukee Assembly Democrat David Crowley said many African Americans get targeted — and perhaps Steffen should have a "Black Lives Matter" bill as well. Assembly Democrat JoCasta Zamarripa of Milwaukee questioned whether police who choose the law enforcement field should get the same hate crime protections as those who have no choice about their race or disabilities.--WASHINGTON — Expect Wisconsin's two United States senators to split their votes again Friday when a confirmation is set for Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrat Tammy Baldwin says justices must be a "check on the executive branch" — and given his record as a federal appeals judge, Baldwin says Gorsuch is the not that person. On Thursday, Baldwin helped her fellow Democrats support a filibuster — but Wisconsin's Ron Johnson helped his fellow Republicans snuff it out by imposing the "nuclear option" in which only 51 votes, a simple majority, is required to approve justice nominees instead of the previous 60.Johnson blamed former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid for ending filibusters on lower court nominees, while Baldwin slammed the GOP for not acting on the nomination of Merrick Garland last year.--VERONA — Voters in the Verona School District give the thumbs up to a massive school referendum. The Wiscnsin State Journal reports that the $181 million referendum approval means residents will pay an extra $105 a year on a home worth $250,000. A portion of the funds approved by voters on Tuesday will go towards building a new high school in the district which will accommodate about 2,200 students. It's scheduled to open in 2020. About $18 million will go to a new indoor pool and athletic fields at the high school.--MADISON — Wisconsin's legislative finance committee will write its own highway proposals from scratch, after rejecting what Gov. Scott Walker proposed for the next state budget. The Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance panel threw out 83 of Walker's budget measures Thursday — including more road aid for local governments, delays on some major highway projects, and borrowing $500 million for road work instead of raising gas taxes or fees. Walker's office says it would "welcome the opportunity" to work with lawmakers on a road package as long as it does not have a gas tax hike. The governor also said he was grateful that the panel is keeping hundreds of millions of extra dollars in state school aid. The finance chairs also threw out Walker's budget plans to drop minimum class time for public schools, monitoring UW faculty workloads, and making it harder for victims of job discrimination to make employers pay their legal fees.--WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says it was "appropriate and just" for the United States to conduct a missile attack on an airbase in Syria Thursday night. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike in response to Syria's chemical weapons attack on its own people Tuesday — in which 86 people including 27 children were killed. Media reports say the missile strike resulted in deaths, but it was not known how many. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, says the air strike was meant to send a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad. The speaker tweeted "the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin on Friday called the missile launch a "measured response," but called on the Trump Administration to work with Congress on future military action.-- Court: No right to confront accusers at suppression hearingsMADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says a defendant does not have the right to confront accusers at a pretrial hearing to suppress evidence. On a 5-2 vote Thursday, the justices said it was OK for Circuit Judge Gary Sharpe to allow a recorded statement from Fond du Lac police officer Craig Birkholz to be used against Glenn Zamzow of Redgranite. The decision came at a hearing on whether a jury should be allowed to hear the statement from Birkholz, who stopped Zamzow for driving drunk in 2011 — but before the suppression hearing, Birkholz was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance. Zamzow says the judge violated his right to confront accusers — but all five conservative Supreme Court justices said the right only applies during a trial, and not at suppression hearings when it's often determined whether police violated defendants' rights.-- Former Oshkosh chancellor says UW knew what he was doingOSHKOSH — A lawyer for former Oshkosh chancellor Richard Wells says others in the UW-System knew he was using public funds to back up school foundation loans for public projects, and they did not object. Attorney Raymond Dall'Osto also says Wells acted within his job parameters and did nothing for his own gain. Dall'Osto was responding to a lawsuit filed by the University of Wisconsin system that accused Wells and a former vice chancellor of acting illegally by making the fund transfers. Dall'Osto also called on the UW-System to provide clearer evidence of the money transfers between the school and its foundation.--Driver accused of killing bicyclist free on signature bondMADISON — A driver from southern Wisconsin is free on a signature bond after he appeared in court Thursda) in the death of a bicyclist. Seventy-year-old Rollen Fries of Mazomanie is charged with homicide by negligent driving in the death of Cynthia Arsnow last July in Cross Plains. Fries waived the state's time limit for a preliminary hearing. The status of his case will be reviewed at a hearing April 24 in Dane County Circuit Court.-- Police chief concerned about getting review of departmentMILWAUKEE — An ordered review of all U.S. Justice Department activities by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is causing a ripple effect in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Police Chief Edward Flynn is concerned that the move might mean the indefinite postponement of the release of a federal review of the Milwaukee Police Department. The report was requested over a year ago to evaluate the department's policies, particularly regarding use of force, on the same day federal prosecutors said they wouldn't charge a Milwaukee police officer in the on-duty fatal shooting of Dontre Hamilton.--Eddie Lacy to hold garage saleGREEN BAY — Before he leaves for Seattle, Eddie Lacy will do one more thing that's "very Wisconsin" — hold a garage sale. The former Green Bay Packers running back signed a free agent contract with Seattle last month. But before he leaves, he plans to reduce the size of his moving van. Lacy's garage sale is planned for 1-6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be in De Pere, and Lacy says the exact location will be on social media Friday morning. Lacy says all cash proceeds will be given to a charity, and anything not sold will be donated to Green Bay's Freedom House.