On Sunday, Rock County sheriff's officials said they checked out 320 leads and 50 still need to be pursued — and police say they put extra patrols at Janesville area churches because of Jakubowski's anti-religious views as outlined in his manifesto. Janesville Police reported no disturbances Sunday — and in Sun Prairie, police say Jakubowski was not the suspicious person who asked Bethlehem Lutheran Church about turning people away from services. Bethlehem canceled its Sunday services and three of the school districts that closed last Friday — Janesville, Orfordville Parkview, and Milton — all have spring break this week while several other nearby schools remain open on "soft lockdowns" in which classrooms and outside doors are locked.

--

Storms cause damage, leave 14,000 without power

Two waves of thunderstorms hit the northern half of Wisconsin Sunday night and early Monday, knocking out power to 14,000 electric customers as of 6 a.m.

Almost two thirds of those outages were in the Minocqua and Wausau areas — Lac du Flambeau had one and three-quarter inches of hail — Wausau had winds up to 52 mph — lightning struck a house in the Oneida County town of Newbold — a tree fell onto a home at Cumberland — a roof blew off a trailer at Marshfield — and a blown power transformer triggered a grass fire at Rhinelander, which had record rainfall for the date of one-point-eight-four inches Sunday.

Trees and power lines fell in many parts of north central Wisconsin, and hail fell in much of the northern half of the state. Milwaukee and Madison had record warm lows for Sunday, each in the mid 50s. The National Weather Service says storms are again predicted for most of Wisconsin Monday, with strong afternoon storms possible in the southeast.

--

Pool incident kills 6-year-old girl

EAGLE RIVER — Police in Eagle River are investigating what they call a "possible drowning" at a hotel swimming pool.

Officials say a 6-year-old girl was at a birthday party with other youngsters on Sunday afternoon, when an adult spotted the girl at the bottom of the pool. Rescuers were called around 2 p.m. to the Eagle River Days Inn, where responders tried saving the child with CPR — but she died later at an Eagle River hospital. The girl's name was not immediately released.

--

State drops Northwood Security fraud charges

EAGLE RIVER — The state Justice Department seeks to drop securities fraud charges against two Northwoods businessmen.

Attorney General Brad Schimel's office filed a motion late Friday in Vilas County Circuit Court, saying it could not prove the charges it filed 14 months ago against brothers Brian and David Eliason. The Justice Department said the two failed to disclose difficulties in a fund that sold investments in home and business properties — and prosecutors said 30 investors lost around $3 million, which an attorney blamed on two larger firms going out of business during the Great Recession.

The Justice Department did not comment beyond its intent to drop the case, while David Eliason's attorney — Stephen Kravit — wrote an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that read, "The state used its awesome power to ruin the lives of these men and their families." A judge must still approve the dismissal request, and new charges cannot be filed since the case is beyond its statute of limitations.

--

Rollover crashes kill men in Outagamie, Lafayette counties

A 32-year-old Fox Valley man has died after his vehicle overturned late Sunday night.

Outagamie County sheriff's deputies say the driver was going south on Highway 76 near Hortonville when his unit veered into a ditch about eleven p-m. His name was not immediately released. In southwest Wisconsin, Lafayette County officials say 59-year-old Richard Barry of Shullsburg died after his motorcycle left County Trunk "W" near Benton Sunday morning and overturned. Officials say Barry was not breathing when rescuers arrived, and he died at the scene.

--

Thieves steal thousands of white birch trees in Wisconsin

MADISON — Law enforcement agencies, forest rangers and others are keeping a sharp eye out in an effort to stop people from chopping down more white birch trees.

A meeting was held last week by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Officers and agents were told about people using axes and chain saws to cut down thousands of the trees, which are used to decorate homes, businesses and even weddings. Five people were arrested in Washburn County last winter. Ecologists say cutting down the birch trees damages the state's environment.

--

Wisconsin woman trying to get husband released in Canada

CUDAHY — A Cudahy woman says her husband has been arrested in Toronto for allegedly trying to bring a mock improvised explosive device on a plane.

Joseph Galaska's wife says it was just an alarm clock. Maria Silva was visiting her native Brazil with her husband, but she returned to the United States before he did. When she went to O'Hare International Airport to pick him up last Thursday, he wasn't on his international flight.

Galaska is being held in Toronto. Garcia says the clock was just bought as a souvenir. Police say they don't consider the incident to be a case of terrorism.

--

Former AG Lautenschlager leaves ethics panel

MADISON — Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager is stepping down from her seat on the state Ethics Commission as her son is contemplating a run for attorney general.

Lautenschlager said in her Friday resignation letter that she didn't anticipate several factors that mitigate against her continued service. She didn't elaborate. Lautenschlager has served as chairwoman since the Ethics Commission was created last year. Her son Josh Kaul is contemplating running for attorney general as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Brad Schimel.

--

Lawmaker happy to see policy items removed from budget bill

MADISON — A Republican state lawmaker is happy about the removal of 83 policy items from the proposed state budget.

State Sen. Rob Cowles of Allouez has long argued that those types of proposals should be considered as stand-alone bills. Cowles says the larger items included changes to the prevailing wage law, while another would have affected the multi-state Great Lakes compact. The co-chairs of the budget committee say those issues will instead be taken up as individual bills.

--

Green Bay officer accused of falsifying reports resigns

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay police officer has resigned amid accusations that he falsified police reports.

Television station WBAY reports Officer Mike Rahn was a three-year veteran patrol officer who worked the night shift. Green Bay Police say they are looking at about 500 cases in which Rahn was involved.

The police chief says there are only a few cases in which there is significant evidence of wrongdoing. The department is handling an internal investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation and the F-B-I are also involved.