WTMJ quotes officials as saying the 32-year-old Jakubowski may have written several versions of his rants — but what the station obtained appears to be legitimate, and the full 161-page document has arrived at the White House. WTMJ quoted the Jakubowski manifesto as saying the government is a "gang of terrorists" that has wronged him.

He said the national tax and health care system, and organized religion are all ways the government is brainwashing citizens. Jakubowski also reportedly wrote that he's not a thief, and the only reason he stole 18 guns from a Janesville shop last Tuesday was that the "system" stole his right to protect himself — and he also said his death should come "at the hands of the president" on live TV.

--

Walker, state congressional delegation seek action on milk dispute

WASHINGTON — Gov. Scott Walker and all 10 of Wisconsin's U.S. House and Senate members have asked federal officials to help state farmers in their trade dispute with Canada.

They're upset that Canadian provinces recently gave them a price break that allowed those farmers to reject specialized American milk for cheese. That's forcing the Grassland and Nasonville dairies in central Wisconsin to soon stop buying milk from about 100 local farmers because the dairies cannot ship the product out.

A Canadian trade group says it's the United States' problem — but Walker and the state's congressional members say the price breaks violate Canada's trade obligations to both Wisconsin and dairy farmers in New York. Reports say the trade issue could be addressed as part of President Donald Trump's promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement — but the state officials seek action sooner.

--

Dispatcher honored for helping couple deliver 'Walmart baby'

GREEN BAY — An emergency dispatcher in Green Bay is honored for helping a couple deliver a girl known as the "Walmart Baby."

Amber Castro was among the Brown County dispatchers who received awards at their annual ceremony on Wednesday. Castro said the first call on her late night shift was from Erin Harris and her husband, who asked for help as Erin was about to have her baby in the parking lot of a Walmart in De Pere.

Castro gave advice and support on the phone as Julia, the Harris' fourth child, came into the world. Julia, who's now 11 months old, was on hand for Wednesday's award ceremony along with her parents — and Castro says she's so accustomed to dealing with people on their worst days but after she helped the Harrises, she clapped and felt like, "Oh, we had a baby."

--

Bill would help veterans grow, sell farm products

MADISON — A new Wisconsin bill would help veterans become farmers and get help in selling the products they make.

Assembly Democrat Evan Goyke, Assembly Republican Ed Brooks, and freshman GOP Sen. Patrick Testin unveiled their proposal at a news conference Wednesday. They want the state Agriculture Department to work with Veterans Affairs and other state agencies to start a formal program to help veterans and their families become farmers — to support vets who already are in farming — and create a logo on their products to show that veterans made them.

--

GOP lawmakers push to end prevailing wage law

MADISON — Wisconsin's minimum wage for state government building projects would be eliminated in a bill sought by GOP lawmakers in both houses.

Gov. Scott Walker agreed two years ago to drop the prevailing wage for local projects, but not state work. The Republican Walker tried dropping the state wage in the budget he proposed in February, but the two chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee removed the item last week. Now, Senate Republican Leah Vukmir of Wauwatosa and Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield are asking colleagues to sign onto a separate bill.

Senate GOP Majority Leader Jim Steineke supports it, saying it would save money in the state's next road budget. But Democrats and unions have long opposed dropping the prevailing wage, saying it could result in shoddy work from lower priced contractors.

--

DNR: Deer baiting ban applies despite court ruling

MADISON — The Department of Natural Resources says a court ruling that dropped a citation for baiting and feeding deer in places with chronic wasting disease applies only to the defendant who brought the case.

Third District appellate judge Thomas Hruz ruled Tuesday that John Walker of Minong was in his rights to have corn and pumpkins near his deer hunting stands close to the start of the gun season in 2015 — and Hruz said the DNR failed to prove that Walker intended to hunt with the bait. That was in Washburn County, where a discovery of CWD resulted in a state baiting and feeding ban, but Walker said he used the food to feed his dogs.

The DNR's Jim Dick says his agency will keep using discretion in giving citations — but Assembly Republican Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake says people in their backyards have also had their enjoyment of feeding deer cut off. He has a bill that would end the feeding ban after three years in counties directly affected by CWD, and after two years in their neighboring counties.

--

Locksmith charged with stealing vans, cars at airport

MILWAUKEE — A locksmith from Milwaukee is accused of stealing vans and cars parked at Mitchell International Airport.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Anthony Larson targeted the airport's parking garage, saying he had a large choice of vehicles without many security cameras watching him. Officials say Larson admitted taking nine vehicles from the airport and Milwaukee-area park and ride lots.

The state's criminal complaint says Larson changed the vehicles' identification numbers and sold them on Craigslist to customers in Illinois and Minnesota, allegedly netting $50,000. Police arrested Larson last Wednesday. He's due back in court May 1 for a preliminary hearing on four felony vehicle theft charges.

--

Bond set at $1M for arson, murder suspect

GREEN LAKE — A judge in Green Lake County has set a $1 million bond for a Princeton man accused of killing his girlfriend and starting a fire to try and hide the evidence.

A bond hearing was held Wednesday for 29-year-old Antonio Contreras, who's charged with homicide and three other felonies in the death of 55-year-old Grace Reiter Rudolph on March 12 at the home they rented. Prosecutors say Contreras smoked marijuana and drank beer before going home and confronting Reiter Rudolph — and officials say she locked herself in a bedroom where Contreras busted in, shot her at least four times in the head, poured flammable liquid on her, and started a fire.

Prosecutors say Contreras then packed a pickup truck and drove to Florida where he was arrested three days later. Contreras is due back in court Monday, where he'll be asked if he understands his charges of homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse, and illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon.

--

Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal crash on Christmas 2014

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man will spend 30 years in prison for causing a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Christmas night of 2014.

Bradley Hayek must also spend 20 years on extended supervision once he completes his time behind bars for the death of Robert Castaneda. A jury convicted Hayek in January of causing death by hit and run, drunk driving, and negligent driving. He's also facing three counts of bail jumping.

The defense said Hayek returned to the crash scene before rescuers arrived, but prosecutors said he ran away again, heading to his sister's house. Officials said he also had alcohol and sedatives before the crash.

--

UW-Milwaukee to reopen part of fire-damaged campus Monday

MILWAUKEE — Portions of the Peck School of the Arts on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus will reopen Monday.

The university will reopen the music building and Recital Hall next week. Classes that are held in the art, music and theater buildings resumed Wednesday in other locations. An accidental fire caused roughly one-million dollars in damages to the school Saturday night.