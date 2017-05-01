Also, a plan to have the government provide its own health insurance to state employees has been questioned by both finance chairs, even though Walker says it would save $60 million. Right now, 17 private HMOs cover state workers.

--

Wisconsin about to set dubious record

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections expects to set a new record for the number of inmates in its prisons by June.

Projections indicate 23,233 people will be behind bars, almost 50 above the all-time record set 10 years ago. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance suggests the increasing prison population is driven by tougher sentences handed down by state judges.

The prison population had nearly tripled in the 1990s. Operating the state's correctional facilities is expected to cost Wisconsin $1.1 billion per year over the next two years. For a state struggling to pay its bills, that information has lawmakers scrambling for options.

--

Big cheese: State's output highest in 3 years

MADISON — Wisconsin cheese makers are coming off their most successful year in at least the last three.

The USDA says the Badger State produced 3.24 billion pounds of cheese in 2016, 5.5 percent more than the previous year — and it's the state's largest annual increase since at least 2013. The total production of American cheese held steady from 1992 through 2016, while the demand for Italian cheese more than doubled — reflecting a lot more popularity for pizza and pasta dishes.

Wisconsin is the nation's top cheese producer by far. Its total output grew by 449,000 pounds, or 16 percent during the five year period ending last year.

--

Facebook's Zuckerberg drops in on Wisconsin

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has checked off Wisconsin from his list of all 50 states where he plans to meet people by the end of the year.

He posted photos from his visits on Sunday to Jed Gant's dairy and beef cattle farm near Blanchardville — and he then stopped in Madison to eat at State Street Brats near the UW campus. On his Facebook page, Zuckerberg wrote that Gant has not taken a trip away from his farm since 1981 because he doesn't have enough help — and he doesn't want to "leave his livelihood in the hands of someone else."

Zuckerberg said Facebook users suggested his dinner stop at State Street Brats — where he said he "basically inhaled" cheese curds and his first brat before he remembered to get a photo before eating a second brat.

--

Walker taps UW-Eau Claire student for UW Board of Regents

MADISON — A sophomore at UW-Eau Claire has been appointed as the newest student representative on the university's Board of Regents.

Gov. Scott Walker has named Green Bay native Ryan Ring to replace James Langes III, whose term is about to end. If confirmed by the Senate, Ring would serve a two year term, representing traditional students on the board that sets policies for the university system and its 26 campuses around the state. Among other things, Ring is a student senator at Eau Claire, and he's a vice president for the school's chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

--

New flood warnings on 4 Wisconsin rivers

A cold and wet weekend spurred more flood warnings on four rivers in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the Fox River at Berlin, the Wolf near Shiocton, and the Menominee River in Marinette County are all slightly above their flood stages Monday morning. Minor flooding is expected by the time the river drop below their banks at various times during the week.

The Rock River near Janesville is at its 9 foot flood stage, while the Fox at New Munster in Kenosha County is almost 1 foot below its banks and rising. Most of Wisconsin can expect rain Monday, but the Superior area will get 2-5 inches of snow in a storm that's supposed to dump larger amounts in northeast Minnesota.

--

Priebus gets heat for considering libel law changes

WASHINGTON — Kenosha native Reince Priebus is getting heat from both parties after saying the Trump White House has considered changing libel laws so the president can sue the news media.

Priebus, who's Donald Trump's chief of staff, tOLD ABC's "This Week" the administration has looked at a change — but "how that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story." Michigan House Republican Justin Amash urged Americans to "fight any effort to abridge the freedom of speech or the press." California House Democrat Ted Lieu says Priebus' remarks should "alarm even Republicans," — and he Lieu says it would be "marching American down the road to authoritarianism."

Trump most recently suggested in March he wanted to change libel laws to go after the New York Times — and when asked if Trump should file lawsuits for stories he doesn't like, Priebus said news outlets should be "more responsible for how they report the news."

--

Wisconsin's Grothman expects another Obamacare vote in May

NEENAH — U.S. House Republican Glenn Grothman says it would not surprise him if a vote on the latest Obamacare replacement bill comes up in the next couple of weeks.

The second term congressman from Glenbeulah held a town hall meeting Sunday night in Neenah, where a crowd of about 100 peppered him with tough questions about health care and other topics. Grothman said contentious health care issues such as required coverage for pre-existing conditions will come in future bills.

Grothman said he expected almost every federal agency to take budget cuts, saying the nation's debt would soon reach $20 trillion. He did promise not to vote for cuts in Social Security — and Grothman vowed to "do what he can" to preserve at least some funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which the president proposed to eliminate in next year's federal budget.

--

Traffic homicide case suspended due to defendant's brain injury

MADISON — Doctors who have examined a man charged with causing a wreck that killed four people say he isn't likely to recover enough to help in his own defense.

Prosecutors accuse 33-year-old Brysen Wills of driving drunk while trying to get away from a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper Nov. 2, 2016. He slammed into two cars, killing four people. His trial was indefinitely suspended Friday in Dane County Court because Wills suffered a brain injury in the same wreck. The judge ruled he isn't competent to stand trial. Wills will be re-evaluated in six months.

--

Milwaukee County sheriff up for federal post

WASHINGTON — Politico.com reports the Milwaukee County Sheriff is being considered for a position in the Department of Homeland Security.

Friday's online report cited three sources who indicate Sheriff David Clarke could be appointed to a position in the Trump administration. Clarke has been a strong supporter of the Republican president. He met with Trump in New York last November.

Clarke was also one of the featured speakers at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year. He could be chosen as assistant secretary for the Office of Partnership and Engagement.

--

Two die when kayaks capsize off Door County shore

SEVASTOPOL — Door County authorities report two men in their 20s died when their kayaks capsized Friday morning.

The men's names were not been released. A 911 call came in that they were in trouble in waters off Cave Point County Park. The Jacksonport Fire Department attempted a boat rescue, finding the men about 100 yards off-shore.

They were unresponsive and reportedly died a few hours later. The victims were a 29-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay and a 21-year-old man from Clintonville. The water temperature in Lake Michigan at the time was 43 degrees.

--

Evers unveils plan to comply with federal education act

MADISON — Wisconsin vows to improve its four year high school graduation rates, and cut racial and ethnic achievement gaps by half during the next six years.

That's included in state Superintendent Tony Evers' plan to comply with the federal education law that replaced the No Child Left Behind Act. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has threatened a lawsuit, saying that the Legislature must adopt the state's plan. Evers' Department of Public Instruction plans to hold a number of hearings around the state, before submitting the package in September to the U.S. Education Department. The conservative Institute says the plan does not include several concerns — including the use of the school choice voucher program to deal with lower performing schools.