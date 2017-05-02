The Assembly also has bills up that would eliminate work permits and parental approval for 16- and 17-year-olds to get jobs — let minors attend festivals on private property where alcohol is served — and make education officials seek legislative responses to school accountability plans.

--

Senate to consider drug abuse agenda, rule review, cheese, robots

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate is expected to give final legislative approval Tuesday to nine bills aimed at fighting opioid and heroin abuse.

They include more training for doctors and school staffers to identify and treat addictions, the opening of a high school for addicts, and the hiring of more state drug agents. The Assembly is scheduled to vote on two other bills in the same package, one of which would let addicts get involuntary commitments.

The Senate is also scheduled to consider mandatory legislative approval within 70 days for new state rules that would cost businesses at least $10 million in a two year period. Senators will also consider bills to allow small delivery robots on sidewalks — and naming cheese as the state's official dairy product.

--

Panel rejects allowing Supreme Court as its own ethics watchdog

MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers have again said no to putting the State Supreme Court in charge of policing ethics violations by judges, including the high court itself.

The Joint Finance Committee unanimously removed the proposal from the new state budget Monday, as the panel started reviewing all of Gov. Scott Walker's spending plans that he unveiled almost three months ago. The Republican Walker has tried twice in the last three years to get rid of the independent Judicial Commission that investigates ethics violations, saying it would save money.

But Chief Justice Pat Roggensack told legislators in March it creates potential conflicts of interest for the justices, without saving money. The finance also delayed Walker's request for a two percent pay raise for judges.

--

Federal judge strikes down 'Cocaine Mom' law

MADISON — The state Justice Department is reviewing a federal judge's decision that strikes down Wisconsin's nearly 20-year-old "Cocaine Mom" law.

District Judge James Peterson of Madison ruled Friday that the law is "unconstitutionally vague." The "Cocaine Mom" law, adopted in 1998, allows pregnant women suspected of drug and alcohol use to be held for involuntary treatment. The case involved 32-year-old Tamara Loertscher, who sought help from social service officials in Taylor County when she thought she was pregnant — and a urine test revealed that she used to take methamphetamine.

Court officials say she refused to voluntary get drug treatment, so a judge found her in contempt and jailed her for a time. Peterson also ruled that the county workers who were sued had legal immunity because they were following the law, so Loertscher was not entitled to financial damages.

--

Inquest jury recommends charges against 7 in jail death

MILWAUKEE — An inquest jury recommends criminal charges against seven Milwaukee County Jail employees in the death of inmate Terrill Thomas.

After hearing one week of testimony, the jury decided Monday there was enough evidence to show that a crime was committed, and that the seven jailers committed it. District Attorney John Chisholm will now decide if charges are warranted in last April's death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas, a bipolar inmate deprived of water and a mattress in his cell for seven days before he died.

Chisholm does not have to follow the jury's suggestions, but he says he'll give a lot of weight to them. Sheriff David Clarke was not on the list of possible defendants — but jurors did recommend counts against Sheriff's Maj. Nancy Evans, Jail Lt. Kashka Meadors, and jailers Thomas Laine, James Ramsey Guy, JorDon Johnson, Dominique Smith, and John Weber.

--

Wis. corn planing has slowest start since 2014

MADISON — Wisconsin corn planting is off to its slowest start since 2014.

The state Ag Statistics Service says 5 percent of this year's crop was in the ground as of Sunday, 10 days behind last year and six days behind the average for the past five years. The main reason is that wet and cold weather put farmers behind on their spring field work.

Spring tillage is only 21 percent finished statewide, 11 days behind last spring and eight days behind the five year average. Forty-eight percent of Wisconsin farm fields have surplus moisture — and observers say there was at least some planting of corn, oats, and potatoes in well drained areas early last week before more rains came.

--

Folks in cities, tourism spots most likely to have refunds delayed

MADISON — Residents of Wisconsin's largest cities and tourism spots are four times as likely to have long waits for their state income tax refunds.

That's because the state uses a contractor from Colorado to verify identities of up to 90,000 tax filers and the largest percentage of identity thieves are from big cities and tourist spots. Gannett's USA Today Network found that up to 8.5 percent of people in Milwaukee County's 10 zip codes got letters saying their refunds were held up for as many as 12 weeks. They had to answer questions which verified their identities.

The statewide average is 2 percent, and residents of Wisconsin Dells had 4.4 percent checked out. Gannett says folks in bigger city and tourist areas are less likely to contact the state when their refunds are held up. Thirty percent of Milwaukee County residents did not check with the state, as opposed to 19 percent statewide.

--

Madison attorney launches Supreme Court campaign

MADISON — A Madison attorney and first-time candidate says he's running for the state Supreme Court. Tim Burns said Monday he will challenge conservative incumbent Justice Michael Gableman in the April 2018 election. Gableman wrote the majority opinion in 2014 upholding Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 law that took away union power in Wisconsin.

Burns has made donations to Democratic or liberal candidates in Wisconsin since 2007. He specializes in representing consumers and businesses in legal battles with insurance companies.

--

Half of state's meth labs found in 2 southern counties

JANESVILLE — Half of the nearly 30 methamphetamine labs identified by law enforcement in Wisconsin since October have been discovered in two southern counties.

Data from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Milwaukee office show Rock County had four labs while Walworth County had nine. Law enforcement officials say the meth labs found in the area tend to be one-pot meth cooks that use plastic bottles, which can explode and cause serious chemical damage.

--

State finance panel to consider pay raises for judges

MADISON — As the new state budget gets rewritten Monday, one of the first decisions could determine how much of a pay raise judges around the state might get.

The Joint Finance Committee will start approving its version of the state's spending package for the next two years — and Gov. Scott Walker has proposed a 2 percent pay hike. But Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack says judges deserve a 16 percent raise to keep up with their counterparts in other states.

Walker says he'll go along with the raises that other state employees and officials plan to get — and if the judges want more, he told Roggensack to cut spending elsewhere in the court system but she does not believe that could happen. The National Center for State Courts says Wisconsin has the nation's eighth lowest average annual salaries of between $131,000 and $147,000.

--

Bill addresses key parts of critical DOT audit

MADISON — A bill to stop the state transportation department from underestimating the costs of its highway projects is moving through the Legislature.

The Assembly Transportation Committee has endorsed a package to resolve concerns in a critical audit of the DOT in January — which said the agency did not account for inflation when costs for 16 projects were twice what lawmakers first approved. The audit said the costs were underestimated by $3 billion.

The bill requires road projects to include inflation in cost estimates — and all parts of projects must be included in those updates, after an expansion of Interstate 39/90 had its cost downplayed when an expensive interchange of Madison's Beltline was spun off. The Assembly panel took out a proposal to let a construction manager for a project's design be the one to build it, and officials say it needs more discussion.

--

State report: Walker pays off 2 big creditors, starts IRA

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has started an IRA to go with two mutual and money market investment funds, plus his state retirement package.

The Republican Walker has filed an economic interest report with the state Ethics Commission. It shows that he paid off two large creditors last year in which he owed at least $50,000. WisPolitics.com says Walker also added one new debt of between $5,000 and $50,000 — and he continued a student loan for more than $50,000. His wife also is a new board member for the Reagan Ranch.