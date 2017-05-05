Still, Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says many of his fellow Republicans were "waiting seven years" to make the narrow 217-213 vote Thursday that approved the GOP's replacement for Obamacare. Glenbeulah Republican Glenn Grothman says a lot more people will be covered in the final GOP bill, because the number of counties offering Obamacare will vanish as premiums keep rising.

Democrats disagree, and they say the GOP "checked the box of getting rid of Obamacare" while hurting those with pre-existing conditions and not knowing the fiscal impact of changes that stayed secret until the last minute — a similar complaint when a Democratic majority rammed through Obamacare in 2010. All five Wisconsin Republicans voted yes Thursday, and the state's three Democrats all voted no.

--

Court: Worker unfairly denied jobless benefits

MADISON — The State Supreme Court says a fired clerk at a Walgreens in Madison should not have been denied unemployment benefits just because she made some mistakes handling cash.

In four written opinions Thursday, all the justices found that Lela Operton's mistakes were inadvertent, and they were not enough to meet the terms of a 2013 state law which created a more stringent definition of "substantial fault" that's required to deny benefits. The state's Industry and Review Commission upheld the decision to deny Operton jobless benefits because she made eight mistakes in 80,000 transactions from 2012 to 2014. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack said the Supreme Court was not required to follow the commission's decision because it did not fully interpret the state law.

--

GOP tax plan includes massive income tax cuts, higher gas taxes

MADISON — A massive plan to slash income taxes and raise more money for new highways is being called a starting point for negotiations between GOP lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker.

Dozens of Assembly Republicans stood behind their speaker Robin Vos at a news conference Thursday where a comprehensive overhaul from Brookfield Republican Dale Kooyenga was proposed. It would cut the gas tax by almost five cents a gallon, while applying gas to the state's general sales tax for the first time — reduce borrowing for new roads — and let counties raise their own sales taxes for four years by 1 to 5 percent for local roads with referendum approvals.

The plan also includes a 10 year, $2 billion cut in state income taxes by reducing brackets while eliminating popular tax credits for renters, middle class homeowners, and married couples who both work — all moves toward a flat tax. Walker has said he opposes the tax changes at this time, but GOP Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald says the plan has good ideas that merit a "closer look," while Democrats say the tax cuts are giveaways to the rich.

--

Another solid month for Wis. cheesemakers

MADISON — March is in the books as another solid month for Wisconsin cheesemakers.

The USDA says the state's total cheese production grew by 5.6 percent from the same month last year — much higher than the national increase of 3.3 percent. Cheddar production grew by more than 8 percent in March, while plants made almost 5 percent more Italian cheeses and 3.5 percent more American products.

Officials say Wisconsin had the largest cheese production increase by far in March — almost tripling New York's jump of around 2 percent. The Badger State remains the nation's largest cheesemaker, while second place California saw its production rise by only 0.7 percent.

--

Tolls would be considered in GOP tax package

MADISON — The long debated plan for charging tolls on Interstate highways could finally become a reality as part of the GOP's massive tax and highway funding overhaul.

Any tolls would need federal approval, and the Assembly's package unveiled Thursday would get the process started with lawmakers setting toll locations and amounts later. Places with local wheel taxes could keep them, except for Milwaukee County which would lose its $30 tax for vehicles registered in that county — and any new wheel taxes would need referendum approval.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele says it would force his county into what he calls "fiscal insolvency." The package also includes new limits on roundabouts, new fees for hybrid and electric vehicles, a reduction of the state's minimum markup requirement for gasoline from 9.2 percent to 3 percent — and repealing the state's prevailing wage for workers on road and bridge projects.

--

Bus-car crash investigated; 21 students escape injury

SEYMOUR — Police in Seymour are investigating the crash of a school bus and car.

Police say 21 middle school students were on the bus, but none were injured — and one of three people in the car had a minor injury. Officials say the school bus was going south on Seymour's main street when it collided with a car that failed to yield while turning left, and the bus had minor damage to its front end. The youngsters were put on another bus soon after the crash. It happened right after the school day ended on Thursday.

--

Student in 'Star Wars' costume causes alarm at school

ASHWAUBENON — A student dressed as a storm trooper for "Star Wars Day" prompted the evacuation of a Brown County high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in the village of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying a bag. School officials say they will re-emphasize the district's no-costume policy. Fans have adopted May 4 as "Star Wars Day" because "May the fourth" is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you."

--

FBI still considering reward for Jakubowski capture

JANESVILLE — The FBI has not still not decided how — or if — Jeff Gorn should be rewarded.

Gorn is the Vernon County landowner who found gun store burglary suspect Joseph Jakubowski camping on his farmland April 13. The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for Jakubowski's capture when he was on the lam for 10 days, when he reportedly sent a 161 page anti government manifesto to President Donald Trump and other officials.

The FBI tells the Janesville Gazette "the reward is still being determined." Meanwhile, part of the government's costs in searching for Jakubowski have been figured out. Rock County sheriff's deputies, and Janesville and Beloit police spent a combined $128,000 on the search — plus overtime costs must still be determined for the state and federal officers who took part in the search effort.

--

Dems want to mandate more fencing at deer farms with CWD

MADISON — Two Democrats from northwest Wisconsin want to require more fencing around deer farms where captive animals are found to have chronic wasting disease.

Assembly Democrats Dana Wachs of Eau Claire and Nick Milroy of South Range propose double fencing or electric fences -- plus electronic monitoring at the gates to deer farms, and more frequent testing by DNR field personnel. The two call their bill the "Save Our Deer Act."

Wachs, who's considering a bid for governor next year, calls CWD a "significant" issue and he claims that Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have done "little to combat it." Walker brought in a deer czar to study the issue, and the DNR is working on a new strategy for fighting chronic wasting disease which is due out later this year.

--

Three injured in airboat crash

COLUMBUS — Dodge County sheriff's deputies say high speed and low visibility may have caused an airboat to slam into a tree.

It happened Thursday night on a flooded part of the Beaver Dam River in the town of Shields, near Columbus. Deputies say 23-year-old Erik Joost of Waukesha was driving the boat and he had minor injuries. Twenty-seven-year-old Ian Wolfe of West Allis and 24-year-old Zachary Azmani of Hales Corners had serious injuries, but deputies say both are expected to survive — and a 24-year-old Waukesha man escaped injury. Rescuers met the four at a boat launch just south of where the mishap occurred.

--

Draining of Lake Delton creates dam safety improvements statewide

It's been almost nine years since a severe storm caused a highway to crumble and nearby Lake Delton to empty as five larger houses got swept down the Wisconsin River.

Since then, the state DNR has responded to the tragedy by improving the safety of dams statewide. Gannett's USA Today Network says 143 dams in Wisconsin could result in deaths if they collapse -- and officials wanted something done because the state has never had a death from a dam failure. State officials brought back a grant program that was cut off in the 1990s -- and it now allocates $4 million every two year budget period to help repair and replace aging dam structures. Smaller towns especially need the grant funds -- including Ogdensburg in Waupaca County where a $400,000 state mandate to upgrade its dam cost about seven times its annual budget.