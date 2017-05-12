Search
    River Falls firefighters called to semi blaze

    By Gretta Stark Today at 8:56 a.m.

    River Falls firefighters, EMS and police were called to an area near the intersection of Cascade Avenue and Highway 65 for reports of a semi on fire not long before 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. 

    At about 10 p.m. smoke coukd be seen coming from the semi, from across Cascade Avenue. No flames appeared visible at that time. 

    River Falls Police closed the intersection of Cascade and Highway 65 during the incident. 

    Nearby residents said they heard a bang. When they went outside to see what had happened, they saw the semi on fire.

    River Falls Fire Chief Scott Nelson said the fire was in the engine compartment of the truck, which had had some mechanical problems earlier in the day.

    Nelson said there was no fuel runoff, and the fire was extinguished quickly.

    He said no injuries were reported, and that he was aware of no environmental concerns.

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
