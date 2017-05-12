River Falls firefighters called to semi blaze

At about 10 p.m. smoke coukd be seen coming from the semi, from across Cascade Avenue. No flames appeared visible at that time.

River Falls Police closed the intersection of Cascade and Highway 65 during the incident.

Nearby residents said they heard a bang. When they went outside to see what had happened, they saw the semi on fire.

River Falls Fire Chief Scott Nelson said the fire was in the engine compartment of the truck, which had had some mechanical problems earlier in the day.

Nelson said there was no fuel runoff, and the fire was extinguished quickly.

He said no injuries were reported, and that he was aware of no environmental concerns.

