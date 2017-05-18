Storms dumped nearly 3 inches on Pierce County

The National Weather Service said western Pierce County saw about 2.5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. St. Croix County — from Hudson to Baldwin — received about 2 inches of rain during the same period. One River Falls report indicated 2.6 inches of rainfall there, according to the weather service.

Amounts exceeding 1 inch were recorded in Somerset and New Richmond, a NWS spokeswoman said Thursday.

Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said there have been no reports yet of houses affected by flooding, but several roads are closed. He said a bridge in the town of Martell is underwater and several bridges near Vino in the Valley in the town of El Paso have been affected.

Pierce County Highway Department officials weren't immediately availalble to confirm road closures.