Update: Storms close roads in St. Croix County

The National Weather Service said western Pierce County saw about 2.5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. St. Croix County — from Hudson to Baldwin — received about 2 inches of rain during the same period. One River Falls report indicated 2.6 inches of rainfall there, according to the weather service.

Amounts exceeding 1 inch were recorded in Somerset and New Richmond, a NWS spokeswoman said Thursday.

Serious flooding occurred in the town of Hammond on 60th Avenue east of 200th Street, which is closed and wasn't expected to re-open until Monday, according to St. Croix County officials. River Road south of 30th Avenue was also closed at the Kinnickinnic River due to high water.

Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said there have been no reports yet of houses affected by flooding, but several town roads are closed. He said a bridge in the town of Martell is underwater and several bridges near Vino in the Valley in the town of El Paso have been affected.

Pierce County highways were largely limited to "shoulder washing" and minor culvert activity, said Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson.