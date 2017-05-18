Search
    Update: Storms close roads in St. Croix County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:08 a.m.
    The Rush River was way past its banks on the morning of Thursday, May 20. Photo courtesy of Crystal Peterson-Raleigh1 / 7
    Heavy rains caused the Trimbelle River to flood this backyard Thursday, May 20. Photo courtesy of Tisha Lee2 / 7
    The Trimbelle River was a rushing, swirling muddy mess after torrential rains hit the area Wednesday, May 19. Photo courtesy of Asra Halvorson3 / 7
    The Rush River also rose in Pierce County.4 / 7
    Water levels in the town of Martell were among those that spiked after Wednesday's storms. Matthew Lamberg / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 7
    Water levels in the town of Martell were among those that spiked after Wednesday's storms. Matthew Lamberg / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 7
    Water levels in the town of Martell were among those that spiked after Wednesday's storms. Matthew Lamberg / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 7

    Portions of Pierce and St. Croix counties saw upward of 2 inches of rain from storms that soaked the region on Wednesday.

    The National Weather Service said western Pierce County saw about 2.5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. St. Croix County — from Hudson to Baldwin — received about 2 inches of rain during the same period. One River Falls report indicated 2.6 inches of rainfall there, according to the weather service.

    Amounts exceeding 1 inch were recorded in Somerset and New Richmond, a NWS spokeswoman said Thursday.

    Serious flooding occurred in the town of Hammond on 60th Avenue east of 200th Street, which is closed and wasn't expected to re-open until Monday, according to St. Croix County officials. River Road south of 30th Avenue was also closed at the Kinnickinnic River due to high water.

    Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said there have been no reports yet of houses affected by flooding, but several town roads are closed. He said a bridge in the town of Martell is underwater and several bridges near Vino in the Valley in the town of El Paso have been affected.

    Pierce County highways were largely limited to "shoulder washing" and minor culvert activity, said Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
