The threats come as some majority legislative Republicans consider breaking with their party's governor on key parts of his two year, $76 billion package. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't understand where Walker's coming from — although WisPolitics.com says the governor might be warning some Republicans concerned about Walker's plans to eliminate a forestry tax, and the state's share of local property taxes to create more general state revenue.

Walker again tweeted that state taxes are too high, and the GOP ran on a promise to lower people's tax burdens. The governor again vowed to veto a gas tax hike — and Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca says he's never seen Republicans "more divided."

--

State asks SCOTUS not to require redistricting shakeup

MADISON — The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block an order to have GOP legislators redraw state legislative district lines by Nov. 1.

Attorney General Brad Schimel has waited for three months to find out if the justices in Washington will hold oral arguments on the state's appeal of a ruling by three federal judges last fall that the GOP's district maps from 2011 were unconstitutionally gerrymandered in the party's favor — and new maps should be drawn in time for the 2018 elections.

On Monday, Schimel told the Supreme Court it should not have to spend the time and money to draw new maps, unless the justices agree that the current ones are unconstitutional. The Fair Elections Project says the justices should let last year's ruling stand, saying the GOP would go to "ends of the earth" to defend what a group spokesman calls "their unfair maps."

--

No federal aid likely for storm victims

MERRILL — Gov. Scott Walker does not expect northwest Wisconsin to qualify for federal disaster aid after last week's tornado and other storms in the region.

During a visit to Merrill on Monday, Walker told WJFW-TV in Rhinelander that federal assistance generally covers uninsured damage — and in this instance, lots of people have homeowners' coverage. Meanwhile, state assistance will be available — and Tuesday afternoon, members of Walker's cabinet will meet with local leaders from Barron, Rusk, and Jackson counties where Walker declared a state of emergency.

Damage estimates are at $10 million and counting in Barron County, where one man was killed in a mobile home park near Chetek. There was also tornado damage in Rusk County, plus washed out highways and other flood damage in Jackson County.

--

Report: Woman dies in 'hoarder house' fire

MILWAUKEE — A 62-year-old woman has died in what's being called a "hoarder house" fire in Milwaukee.

Firefighters were called about 10:30 p.m. Monday to a northwest side neighborhood where a woman was found sleeping in her burning house. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. WISN-TV quotes a Milwaukee fire official as saying the house had "extreme hoarding," and crews had to make it through several feet of items inside. The victim's name was not immediately released. The fire reportedly started in the basement, and the cause is being investigated.

--

Finance panel to consider expanding drug screenings for benefits

MADISON — The state Legislature's finance panel consider expanding drug screenings for the W-2 welfare to work program Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Scott Walker's proposed state budget would allow the state Children and Families agency to use additional screening methods — and the Joint Finance Committee will decide whether to keep that provision in the budget. In general, proposals for drug testing for benefit recipients promise treatment for those who need it.

But the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has found that only nine people were referred for drug treatment out of 1,800 tested in W-2, Children First, Transform Milwaukee, and the Transitional Jobs program.

--

Brewers players help create custom beer for stadium event

MILWAUKEE — Three baseball players for the Milwaukee Brewers have helped the brewers at Miller design a custom beer.

First baseman Eric Thames and relief pitchers Corey Knebel and Oliver Drake spent part of their day off Monday at Miller's Milwaukee plant — where they tasted hops and malts for a special beer that fans can test at a "theme night" for a Brewers' game later this summer at Miller Park. The brewery will make 10 to 20 barrels of a juicy IPA product of no more than 7-percent alcohol by volume.

Thames says he likes "heavy beers," and Stone Brewing's White IPA is among is favorites. Knebel is a home brewer who recently made a German pilsner.

–-

Tommy Thompson's legacy to be examined

MADISON — A symposium at the State Capitol Tuesday morning will examine the legacy of Wisconsin's longest serving governor, Tommy Thompson.

The event will focus on Thompson's impact on welfare reform, school choice, and the economy — how his actions are holding up now in Wisconsin — and how they've spread across the country. The Republican Thompson served as governor for 14 years from 1987 through 2000, and he won elections by gathering widespread support from groups the GOP avoids now, including Democrats.

As an example of that, Thompson carried Milwaukee County three times — and he won Madison's Dane County in a 1990s reelection, which no other Republican has done since the 1970s in a race for governor, president, or the U.S. Senate.

--

Finance panel to consider UW tuition cut, performance-based aid

MADISON — A state legislative panel will decide Tuesday afternoon whether a proposed UW-System tuition cut should remain in the next state budget.

The Joint Finance Committee will consider Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to freeze tuition for state residents at Wisconsin's public university system for one more year, before cutting it by 5 percent in the fall of 2018. Some lawmakers are wary of the proposal, in which tuition would drop two months before the Republican Walker is expected to stand for re-election.

GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he'd rather spend more on student financial aid. Also, the finance panel will review Walker's plan to dole out $42 million in state aid to campuses that meet certain performance standards — like student success and preparation for the workforce.

--

Federal grant to help treat youth mental health-drug issues

MADISON — Wisconsin is getting $3 million in federal funding to help treat teens and young adults with issues involving mental health, and drug and alcohol abuse.

State health officials say the funds will create a program that offers family based therapy to those between 16 and 25. It's called the Wisconsin Youth Treatment Initiative, and it will get about $750,000 in each of the next four years from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. State Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer says the grant will help Wisconsin in its fight against heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drug abuse — as well as other disorders affecting young people in many communities.

--

Deputies: Propane leak causes house explosion

SOLON SPRINGS — Sheriff's deputies in far northwest Wisconsin say a propane leak caused a cabin to explode and burn, injuring an 85-year-old man who lived at the residence.

Douglas County officials said Monday that Dan O'Brien tried starting his fireplace near Solon Springs last Friday when flames shot out. He able to escape and drive to another place to call for help. Officials say O'Brien suffered burns to his face, hands, and legs. Deputies say a neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud blast that shook her home, and she ran out of her house after seeing O'Brien rush out of his. The cabin was destroyed, and some nearby buildings had heat damage.

--

Madison-area teacher put on leave over controversial video

MOUNT HOREB — A high school teacher in southern Wisconsin is on paid leave for letting a substitute show a video with "nude and graphic images."

The Wisconsin State Journal quotes Mount Horeb Superintendent Steve Salerno as telling parents the goal of the lesson was appropriate, but the district "must investigate the method" it was taught. Neither the teacher nor those who complained about the matter were identified.

Salerno says the class dealt with showing gender inequalities against women, and the substitute teacher who presented it may not have been able to give proper counseling to students. The superintendent says those who complained wondered if leaving the material to a substitute was a "missed opportunity" about how women and "all people" are publicly portrayed. Salerno says the district called Mount Horeb Police and the state's Child Protective Services to report the incident.