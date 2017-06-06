Search
    8:40 p.m. update: Hudson drowning victim, 19, was St. Paul resident

    By Mike Longaecker on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:38 p.m.
    Emergency response employees with Washington County, St. Croix County and the city of Hudson worked to resuscitate a teenager June 6, 2017, who was later pronounced dead from an apparent drowning. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Observers and authorities kept an eye on the St. Croix River Tuesday, June 6, 2017, as authorities searched for two people who went underwater. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    One teen died and another was rescued after both east metro residents went underwater Tuesday, June 6, on the St. Croix River at Hudson.

    Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said the apparent drowning victim, a 19-year-old from St. Paul, was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m. at Hudson Hospital.

    A second teen was pulled from the water by friends and was saved by CPR, the chief said. Jensen that that person, an 18-year-old Maplewood resident was “doing well” and recovering at Hudson Hospital.

    Jensen said the teens were part of a group that had been on Hudson’s dike and attempted swimming to a nearby island.

    They 19-year-old began “floundering” in the river waters, the chief said, and the 18-year-old went to help him.

    Witnesses told police both teens went underwater, but the 18-year-old was rescued and pulled to shore, where an unidentified person performed CPR and resuscitated him.

    Police were initially called to a report of one person having drowned. It wasn’t until officers arrived on shore that they learned the second teen was unaccounted for, Jensen said.

    That prompted a call for dive teams from St. Croix and Washington counties.  

    Jensen said the 19-year-old was located by sonar after being underwater for about an hour.

    The teens’ names were being withheld late Tuesday pending out-of-state family notification, Jensen said.

    He said the river is still up after the region saw heavy rains in May. He advised would-be swimmers to use caution.

    “Make sure you know your limitations,” he said.

    Jensen said it’s been at least a couple years since Hudson experienced a drowning on the St. Croix.

    Crews from Hudson, St. Croix County, Washington County and the Lower St. Croix Fire Department were among responding agencies.

