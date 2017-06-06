Authorities respond to drowning report on St. Croix River
Authorities pulled one of two people from the St. Croix River Tuesday afternoon after they went underwater.
Crews from St. Croix and Washington counties were searching the river as of 5:50 p.m. for a male who still had not been found, according to Washington County dispatch supervisor Bobbi Rindfleisch. She said life-saving measures were being performed on the female who was pulled from the water by authorities. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near the dike on the Wisconsin side of the river at Hudson, Rindfleisch said.
Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said the two people were attempting to swim to an island when the incident occurred.
RiverTown Multimedia reporter Maureen McMullen contributed to this report