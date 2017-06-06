Search
Authorities respond to drowning report on St. Croix River

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 6:06 p.m.
    Observers and authorities kept an eye on the St. Croix River Tuesday as authorities searched for two people who went underwater. Maureen McMullen / RiverTown Multimedia

    Authorities pulled one of two people from the St. Croix River Tuesday afternoon after they went underwater.

    Crews from St. Croix and Washington counties were searching the river as of 5:50 p.m. for a male who still had not been found, according to Washington County dispatch supervisor Bobbi Rindfleisch. She said life-saving measures were being performed on the female who was pulled from the water by authorities. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.

    The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near the dike on the Wisconsin side of the river at Hudson, Rindfleisch said.

    Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said the two people were attempting to swim to an island when the incident occurred. 

    RiverTown Multimedia reporter Maureen McMullen contributed to this report

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
