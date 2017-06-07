The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that at least 60 adults and children became sick with gastroenteritis after attending the Special Kids Day event in May. Event organizers say about 1,000 people from 26 school districts attended the two-day festival. Officials say people who attended both days have reported getting sick.

--

Assembly education plan gets no love from Senate colleagues

MADISON — Leaders of the Wisconsin Assembly say their education plan puts more money into classrooms, while cutting property taxes, but senators don't like it.

Republicans in the Senate quickly rejected the plan. That is said to be a clear sign that work on the state budget is stalled, even though Republicans have complete control of the state government. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he's ready to negotiate, but Senate Republicans are standing firm. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau says his caucus will stick with the budget proposed by Gov. Scott Walker.

--

Brothers accused of threatening to blow up Kenosha bar

KENOSHA — Two brothers are accused of threatening to blow up a Kenosha tavern.

Kevin and Gregory Talley were each charged with making a terrorist threat, disorderly conduct, obstructing police and resisting police. Police say the brothers were at a gathering on Saturday above Chaser's Bar when the woman who manages the business told them to leave. They say the two confronted the woman, telling her that they would blow up the bar.

--

Four infant deaths in 3 days in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating yet another infant death.

At least one autopsy will be done Wednesday after two infants died Tuesday. That makes a total of four infant deaths over a three-day period.

Few details are available on the circumstances. A 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died last weekend. In the girl's case, police say it was a case of child abuse and homicide investigators have taken over. Police say the leading causes of infant deaths over the last three years have been complications from prematurity, birth defects and co-sleeping.

--

Snapchat photo lands 2 high school students in jail

WHITEFISH BAY — It wasn't a good idea for two 15-year-old students at Whitefish Bay High School to play with a stolen gun in a school restroom. It was an equally bad idea to post pictures to Snapchat.

The teenagers were arrested after Whitefish Bay police found the loaded gun behind one of the boys' beds. The two have been turned over to juvenile detention. Police say the gun was stolen in Milwaukee two years ago. School officials say they are working with police on the case. The principal says students are safe and exam week will go on as scheduled.

--

UW expulsion for sex assault suspect called 'final'

MADISON — A spokesperson for the University of Wisconsin says the expulsion of a sexual assault suspect is final.

Alec Cook's attorneys had appealed the March decision to kick him out after a non-academic misconduct hearing. His representatives said at that time the university had failed to provide a fair and impartial hearing. The 21-year-old Edina, Minnesota, man faces more than 20 charges of sexual assault based on complaints from 10 women.

--

Fourth person dies of injuries from Cambria plant explosion

MADISON — A spokesperson for the Didion Milling plant in Cambria says a fourth person has died of injuries suffered in last week's explosion.

Forty-six-year-old Angel Reyes was a pack operator at the plant. He died at UW Hospital in Madison. The bodies of three other workers who died in the blast have been recovered from the rubble of the destroyed plant.

An ethanol plant located nearby was not damaged in the explosion and fire and some employees have started to return to work. Company officials have said they plan to rebuild.

--

Attorney general appeals judge's decision to strike law down

MADISON — Attorneys with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have filed an appeal with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the state be allowed to continue to apply a law a federal judge struck down.

That law allows the state to detain pregnant women who are suspected of drug use. U.S. District Judge James Peterson is letting the state apply the law to pending cases while the appeals process plays itself out. The state asked the same federal appeals court to stay Judge Peterson's ruling, but was turned down.

--

Wis. child falls from ATV, run over by trailer

COLUMBIA COUNTY — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a 4-year-old boy Monday night.

Witnesses say the child fell off a four-wheeler in a rural area in the township of Fort Winnebago. He was seriously injured when a trailer being towed rolled over him. The child was pronounced dead when he arrived at Divine Savior Hospital.

Deputies say the father was using the four-wheeler to pull an empty sprayer tank on the trailer in the family's yard. There were small children riding on it when the boy fell.

--

Federal judge dismissed lawsuit over failed tribal project

GREEN BAY — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the City of Green Bay filed by an Oneida tribal corporation over a failed waste-to-energy project.

The city revoked a conditional-use permit for Oneida Seven Generations after construction had already started on its plant that would turn municipal solid waste into energy. The corporation sued the city, seeking to recover $5 million in expenses and $16 million in lost profits. Television station WLUK reports that Judge William Griesbach said in a ruling Tuesday that since the tribal corporation had earlier won a state court ruling reversing the city's permit revocation, it had the opportunity to proceed with the project, but chose to abandon it and therefore was not entitled to damages.