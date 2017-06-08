That would make this state the first in the nation to do it. The approach would require able-bodied, childless adults to be screened for drugs when they apply for the health benefits. If permitted, the drug screening would start in 2019. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker amended his original request by not requiring the test if an applicant volunteers to enter a substance abuse treatment program.

--

La Crosse police complete large meth bust

LA CROSSE — La Crosse police say the arrest of three people wraps up one of the department's largest methamphetamine busts ever.

Officers got a search warrant and went to the room of 27-year-old Sandy Xiong at the Candlewood Suites Tuesday night. They say they found 1.5 pounds of meth and $2,700 in cash. They arrested the Onalaska woman, along with 23-year-old Michael Xiong of Holmen and 29-year-old Jess Miedema of Onalaska.

A 4-year-old child who was in that motel room was placed with Child Protective Services. The three suspects are being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

--

All students could opt out of Wis. tests under bill

MADISON — Students in all grades subject to state-mandated testing could opt out of taking them under a measure heard by a Wisconsin Assembly committee.

The measure expands current law that allows parents to opt their children out of taking tests in grades 4, 8 and 9-11. The bill by Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt would expand the opt-out option to grades 3-11.

The opt-out provision in state law was never expanded after state testing expanded to additional grades. Thiesfeldt says that causes inconsistency and confusion about which students can opt out of taking the tests. Similar requirements passed committees last session but were not taken up by the Legislature.

--

Realtors try to help tornado victims in NW Wis.

EAU CLAIRE — They are reaching out to help neighbors in need.

The Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin is offering $58,000 in housing assistance to people trying to bounce back from the tornadoes which hit three weeks ago. The storms damaged homes and businesses May 16.

The association had already donated $7,000 in the form of grants the week after the storms ripped through the region. People can apply for $1,000 grants through the association. There is more help on the way. Rice Lake native and philanthropist Foster Friess has offered to match any donations up to $1 million. So far, $70,000 has been raised.

--

Avery attorney files motion for post-conviction relief

MANITOWOC — A motion filed by convicted killer Steven Avery's attorney alleges murder victim Theresa Halbach may have died at the hands of a former boyfriend.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page notice in Manitowoc County Wednesday seeking post conviction relief for her client. Zellner suggests the former boyfriend conspired with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to frame Avery, who is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder. The Wisconsin Crime Lab has been analyzing some of the forensic evidence. Avery has always claimed he was framed.

--

Oconomowoc woman gets life in prison for killing husband

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge has given a woman a life prison sentence for killing her husband.

The jury found 54-year-old Amy Van Wagner guilty of shooting her husband, Stanley, then trying to make it look like he had gone missing. Prosecutors had told the court she killed him in a fight over finances. Stanley Van Wagner's body was found under a tarp in the family's basement two years ago. The defense says it plans to appeal. It had asked for extended supervision for the sake of the children, but the judge rejected that request.

--

State economy bleeding manufacturing jobs

MILWAUKEE — New figures from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage Data show Wisconsin lost nearly 3,800 manufacturing jobs last year, representing a 1 percent drop.

The Milwaukee Journal reports the decline for this state was much steeper the national average. Wisconsin continues to create new jobs at a rate below the national average. The state gained nearly 12,000 private-sector jobs in 2016, ranking it 33rd among the 50 states. The national rate of developing private-sector jobs was more than double Wisconsin's.

--

Voters ask U.S. Supreme Court not to stall new district maps

MADISON — Voters suing to overturn Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative districts want the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the state's request to delay a lower-court decision ordering lawmakers to set new maps by next year's elections.

Attorneys for the voters say in a filing Wednesday that delaying the decision will force "voters to participate in yet another election under unconstitutional districts." The group's lawsuit contends the state's current districts favor Republicans. A three-judge panel sided with the voters in November and ordered new legislative boundaries.

The state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel last month asked that the lower-court ruling be delayed pending appeal. Schimel says the state is likely to win and drawing new maps would waste resources. The justices haven't decided whether to take the case.

--

Committees OK woodchuck-season bill

MADISON — The Legislature's outdoors committees have approved a proposal that would create a woodchuck season.

The Republican bill would remove woodchucks from the Wisconsin's protected species list and establish a hunting and trapping season that would run from July through December with no bag limits. The Assembly's Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage Committee amended the measure Wednesday to create a year-round open season on the animals on an 11-2 vote and passed the bill 9-4.

--

Teen worker finds $12K in Eau Claire hotel room

EAU CLAIRE — A man who accidentally left behind $12,000 in cash in a hotel room in Eau Claire has his money back thanks to the honesty of a teenage housekeeper.

Television station WKOW reports that 17-year-old Natasha Stone was cleaning a room at the AmericInn in Eau Claire recently when she discovered the large amount of cash and some personal documents in a cooler. Hotel officials say they repeatedly tried to contact the man who had reserved the room, but were unsuccessful. He did return the next day and was relieved the cooler and its contents were still there. He rewarded Stone with $100.