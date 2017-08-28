USA Today says Attorney General Jeff Sessions could announce the changes Monday when he speaks to the Fraternal Order of Police. The program started in 1990 during the war on drugs as police agencies paid to transport and maintain mine resistant trucks, assault rifles, grenade launchers and more.

In 2014, one report said 219 Wisconsin agencies acquired 67,000 military-grade items during the previous decade. Their usage raised eyebrows on occasion — including a few years ago near Wausau when officers used military trucks to arrest a tax protester.

USA Today says Trump's people are looking to overturn an executive order from the Obama years that followed armored officers clashing with protesters in Ferguson, Mo., following a white officer's shooting death of a black man.

--

Evers calls Foxconn ‘Hail Mary’ that he’d renegotiate

MILWAUKEE — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers now says he would renegotiate what he could with Foxconn.

Evers, the state public school superintendent who announced his bid for governor last week, says he does not believe the $3 billion in state incentives is a "fair deal for the people of Wisconsin." Evers was on the statewide TV show "Upfront with Mike Gousha” Sunday, and he called Foxconn a "bit of a Hail Mary pass" — noting that the state would put up billions without environmental restrictions on the Taiwanese technology firm and no job guarantees.

At a hearing last week, Gov. Scott Walker's job creation agency recommended that Foxconn give back what was promised for the numbers of jobs it doesn't create in certain benchmarks. The state also says Foxconn must meet federal air and water pollution limits with its proposed Racine or Kenosha County factory.

--

Ryan opposes Trump pardon

NEW YORK — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville has come out against President Donald Trump's pardon of former Phoenix sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Ryan is the highest ranking of several top Republicans to take issue with the pardon of Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt when he rejected a judge's order to end traffic patrols that targeted suspected illegal immigrants. Ryan spokesman Doug Andres tells the Wall Street Journal that law enforcement has a "special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone" in the U.S." — and no one should believe that police fairness is diminished by Trump's pardon. The pardon came before the 85-year-old Arpaio was due to be sentenced in October.

--

Sessions to appear in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in Green Bay on Tuesday.

He'll speak about opioid abuse when he appears before the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children. Hundreds of law enforcement and medical personnel, treatment providers, prevention specialists, and others will attend the alliance meeting at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

--

Woman killed in OWI crash ID’d

SHELL LAKE — The State Patrol has released the name of a 54-year-old woman killed last Monday in an apparent drunk driving crash in northwest Wisconsin.

Judith Ray of Springbrook was a passenger in a car that crashed on Washburn County Road A. Both she and the driver, 48-year-old Lorraine Lampert of Springbrook, were hurt — and officials said both were drinking.

Lampert was cited Friday for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Criminal charges were pending, but none were listed on the state's online court records as of Sunday morning.

--

Three people charged with attacking teen on bike

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County authorities have filed felony charges against three people for an alleged attack on a bicycle rider Wednesday.

The victim told Eau Claire police he was riding home from a friend's house when the group jumped him, punching and kicking him, causing cuts requiring 14 stitches. His phone, backpack and wallet were stolen.

Clayton Hopkins, Meghan McNamara and Austin Waldera made court appearances Thursday. Investigators say the suspects offered at least five different versions of what happened, including claims they were acting in self-defense. Some of the stolen items were found in McNamara's home.

--

Picnic for conservatives attracts 2 possible U.S. Senate hopefuls

WAUWATOSA — A Sunday picnic for conservatives attracted two possible Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson is the only declared candidate for the Senate seat held by Democrat Tammy Baldwin — and he attended Sunday's event along with state Senate Republican Leah Vukmir. The "Chicken Burn" event was held at Bob and Jean Donahl's house in Wauwatosa where Vukmir lives — and both she and Nicholson gave speeches.

Although she's not a declared candidate, the Journal Sentinel says Vukmir is trying to get known around Wisconsin by speaking at 28 county Republican party "Lincoln Day dinners," and putting 29,000 miles on a car while stumping throughout the state. Nicholson announced his bid earlier this year for a GOP primary that's now less than 12 months away — and several other Republicans have been looking at the Senate post but have not said much about it in recent weeks.

--

Wisconsin’s JJ Watt raises funds for Houston

HOUSTON — Wisconsin native JJ Watt is using his football fame to help the city that made him a national star.

The defensive end for the NFL's Houston Texans announced his own fundraiser Sunday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Watt, who's from a Pewaukee family of college and pro football standouts, started an account on YouCaring.com that raised $277,000 as of early Monday morning. The 28-year-old Watt recorded a plea on Twitter, saying the recovery efforts will be "massive" and it's tough to watch what's happening in South Texas because he has many "family and friends" there.

JJ Watt is a three time NFL defensive player of the year in his six pro seasons, all with the Texans, and he's a four time Pro Bowler and a four time NFL All Pro following two standout seasons in college with the Wisconsin Badgers.

--

Autopsy planned for unidentified man found in Lake Michigan

RACINE — An autopsy is planned on the body of a middle aged man found in Lake Michigan south of Racine's Mayer Park.

Sheriff's deputies say a passerby found what appeared to be a body around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne say he and other officers don't know who the victim is — they don't know how he died — and it appeared he was in the lake for several days. Sheriff's office say the man is 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, and they're hoping the tattoos on his arms and chest will help identify him. Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call the Racine County sheriff's department.

--

Wis. gas prices inch up after Harvey hits

There's been lots of speculation that Wisconsin gas prices would jump in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but it hasn't happened yet.

The state's automotive group AAA says the average price of regular unleaded is almost $2.35 a gallon Sunday morning — almost 2 cents higher than Friday. The Wisconsin average is also about 2 cents cheaper than the national Sunday morning price of $2.363. The full impact of the storm might not be known until Monday, when southern refineries can check out storm damage. Meanwhile, WKOW-TV says about 30 Red Cross volunteers from southern Wisconsin were heading to South Texas to help hurricane victims.