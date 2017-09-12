St. Croix Valley Foundation announces music education grants

The Music Education Valley Impact Fund of the SCVF was established by Nyda Swanson in 2002. The widow of Earl Swanson, former CEO of Andersen Corp., wanted to forever support the cause closest to her heart — music. Therefore, SCVF helped Nyda establish a special endowed fund that provides annual grants for music education. Through SCVF's competitive grant process, the Music Education Valley Impact Fund will grant to the most qualified organizations with the most effective programming.

Public and private schools located in Washington and Chisago counties in Minnesota and Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin are eligible to apply. Grants range from $500 to $5,000 and are evaluated based on innovation, need, impact, goals and budget. This year, the SCVF plans to award an estimated $31,000 to music education programs.

The online application form is available at www.scvfoundation.org. Proposals may be submitted now until Sept. 30 and awards will be announced in December.

For more information, contact Angie Pilgrim at apilgrim@scvfoundation.org or 715-386-9490.