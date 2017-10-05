Online applications are accessible at westconsincu.org; full instructions are provided. Applications will be accepted through midnight Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Reminders:

• All application materials must be submitted online. No hard copies of application materials will be accepted.

• Students need to have been a primary account holder with WESTconsin Credit Union as of April 30, 2017 to be eligible for this year's program.

• Current high school juniors need to become a primary account holder with WESTconsin as of April 30, 2018 to be eligible for next year's program.

• Visit $MART Financial Literacy at westconsincu.org for more information.

WESTconsin has offered the student scholarship program since 1995. To date, over $250,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded to local students from throughout west-central Wisconsin to assist them in continuing their education. For information regarding the program, contact Jen Ekblad at scholarship@westconsincu.org or call 715-235-3403, ext. 7771.