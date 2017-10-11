WATCH: Yellowstone Trail tour starts in Hudson

The tour will see a 1917 Oakland Touring vehicle owned by John Gunnell make the 409-mile trip from Hudson to Kenosha along the historical Yellowstone Trail. The trail was the first transcontinental road through the upper part of the United States.

Celebrating the car's 100th anniversary, driver Dave Sarna will stop in Menomonie, Eau Claire, Stevens Point, Oshkosh and more during the five-day trek.

The tour will raise money for Lions Camp for kids with disabilities in Rosholt. Charity pledges are being taken for every mile that the vehicle will travel.

Sarna took off down Walnut Street under the Hudson arch.