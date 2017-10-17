Sen. Sheila Harsdorf and Rep. Rob Stafsholt's visit is part of the Take Your Legislator to Work Campaign, organized each year by the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. The statewide campaign coordinates visits between legislators and their constituents with disabilities. During visits, legislators learn more about the economic and societal impacts of inclusion on their local communities. The visit is also a celebration of National Disability Awareness Month in October.

For Zevenbergen, the best part of having the job at Freedom Gas Station is the pride he takes in doing a good job for his boss. The job makes him feel important because he says that his boss believes in him and gives him a lot of responsibility. He loves his job and being a part of the community. Zevenbergen said that he has fun with the customers and other employees.

When people with disabilities work in the community and earn market wages, they are less likely to rely on publicly-funded programs. Furthermore, 87 percent of customers say they would prefer to patronize businesses that employ people with disabilities. Learn more at www.WI-BPDD.org.