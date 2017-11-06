He says he is more optimistic about the future now than ever before — but he feels there's more to be done. There is no clear Democratic front runner ready to take on Walker in the November 2018 election. If he wins, Walker will be only the second Wisconsin governor elected to a third term.

--

Bug problem prompts motel’s closure

OAK CREEK — Inspectors with the city of Oak Creek have ordered a Motel 6 to shut down until it has a licensed pest control company come in to treat the property.

The Oak Creek Inspection Department got a tip about the motel's bug problem last Wednesday. A quick check revealed the motel failed to document the date, time and type of chemical treatment applied. Inspectors ruled the motel wasn't using "approved pest management practices." Those inspectors will have to verify the pest control treatment and evaluate its effectiveness again before the Motel 6 can re-open.

--

River Falls lawmaker among legislators targeting distracted driving

MADISON — A new bill backed by legislative Republicans would crack down on distracted driving.

Drivers in Wisconsin would only be allowed to use navigation devices and make phone calls while behind the wheel. Using apps or surfing the web would carry penalties for drivers caught doing that kind of thing. Sen. Van Wanggaard and Reps. Shannon Zimmerman and Ron Tusler are the sponsors of the bill. Current law only closes the door on texting and e-mailing while driving. An average of 100 people die every year on Wisconsin roads due to distracted driving. A hearing will be held Nov. 16.

--

Madison mayor: All convenience stores should have security cameras

MADISON — Mayor Paul Soglin is backing an ordinance which would require all Madison convenience stores to install quality security cameras.

Soglin says the move would improve public safety, save lives and make it easier to catch criminals in areas of the city identified as hot spots for crime. The cameras would have to create high-quality images and include a date and time stamp. The stores would retain the records for 30 days. Many stores already have security cameras, but they may not meet the required standards. If the city council passes the ordinance, it would go into effect about six months later.

--

Man running from traffic stop hit by car

MADISON — The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports a 28-year-old man trying to run from a traffic stop was hit by another vehicle Saturday night.

The man was pulled over by a deputy at about 9:30 p.m. As the deputy was coming up to talk to the driver, he left his vehicle and tried to run away. A northbound vehicle on Stoughton Road hit him. His name hasn't been released. The man was taken to UW Hospital with injuries which aren't life-threatening. The Madison police department is investigating the accident.

--

Three people killed in crash with combine

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports three people died Friday night when their SUV crashed into a farm combine.

The accident happened on County Road B in the Town of Lake Mills shortly before 7 p.m. The road was closed for more than three hours after the accident. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released. Deputies say the investigation is continuing.

--

Man running from traffic stop drowns

FRANKLIN — Franklin police say they were following up on a fraud complaint from a store Saturday afternoon when the suspect took off in his car.

When he had a wreck, he ran away and jumped into a retention pond and drowned. The man's name hasn't been released. Authorities say he was being questioned about the fraud complaint when he tried to get away. Franklin Fire Department Dive Team members pulled the man out of the pond and took him to an area hospital. He died Saturday night.

--

WEDC board to review Foxconn deal before Wednesday vote

MADISON — Members of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board will be allowed to review details of the $3 billion contract with Foxconn before voting on it Wednesday.

Normally, board members only get a staff report which summarizes a deal. Board members will have access to the complete contract starting Monday. The public will see the contract after it is signed. Foxconn has promised to spend $10 billion building a new factory in southeast Wisconsin, providing an estimated 13,000 jobs. Foxconn is best-known for making iPhones, although the Wisconsin plant will make thin-screen monitors.

--

Eau Claire County panel votes against repealing living wage ordinance

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County's living wage ordinance will remain in place.

The Committee on Finance and Budget met Thursday and voted 4-1 to not repeal the living wage ordinance. The county board passed the ordinance in July 2016 to boost workers' salaries.