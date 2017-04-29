Les Berg Walk/Run is May 17

"He was one of those really exceptional volunteers that was a role model," Vice Chair Barb Van Loenen said.

The sixth annual Les Berg Walk/Run will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in Lakefront Park. The event raises money to assist in providing emergency assistance to individuals and families in the area and supports Operation HELP's work for families facing a crisis. Not only does the event support the organization, it also serves to honor Berg's legacy.

"To acknowledge the work that he did and he continues to do even after his passing for the community he lived in," Van Loenen said.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. Entry is $30 for ages 16 and up and $15 for ages 15 and under. A shirt is included with registration. Same-day registration is an additional $5.

Registration forms are available at local Hudson businesses and on the Operation HELP website at www.operationhelpstcroix.org.

Prizes are awarded to the first and second place male and female finishers in three categories: 15 and under, 16-39 and 40 and over.

Sponsors can support the event at the $1000, $500, $250 or $100 level by May 6.