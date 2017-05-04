CALENDAR: What activities are going on this week?

PowerUp Week in Hudson

A week-long celebration of fun, activity and delicious healthy eating events is coming. PowerUp Week is May 5-13 and a whole host of activities is planned across the St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin. It's a time to have fun, get inspired and take part in activities to help the community eat better and move more. Locations hosting events include Amery, Hudson, Somerset in Wisconsin, and Stillwater, Mahtomedi and Lake Elmo in Minnesota. Additional events later in the month will be held in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and White Bear Lake, Minnesota. There's also a chance to become the next Power Chef Recipe Contest winner. Enter your most delicious, kid-approved fruit- and veggie-inspired recipes to take the 2017 title. Full details and rules at powerup4kids.org/powerrecipecontest.

Check out the Wisconsin schedule of events below and get your groove on! (Full schedule of events across Minnesota and Wisconsin available at www.powerup4kids.org/weekevents).

Saturday, 5/6

Rock-n-Run 5K

E.P. Rock Elementary Parent Group invites families and friends to the E.P. Rock-n-Run 5K and 1-mile Community Fun Run on Saturday, May 6. Packet pickup will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, behind Newton Field at E.P. Rock Elementary. Pre-registration starts at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the E.P. Rock Elementary cafeteria.

Visit eprockpg.weebly.com/ep-rock-n-run.html for information. All proceeds will go to the Parent Groups of E.P. Rock and Houlton, solely for the benefit of the students at these elementary schools.

National Space Day

Celebrate National Space Day at Camp St. Croix from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The day will include a giant Mars map, STEM tables, craft actvities, space books, themed presentations, demos, an astro scavenger hunt and prize drawing. A model rocket launch will take place at 6 p.m. The event is presented by Space St. Croix. For more info see spacestcroix.org.

Monday, 5/8

'Skid Marks'

St. Croix Organization of Parent Educators, performing "Skid Marks" — a play about driving, performed by secondary drama students — at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8. Elementary drama students will perform scenes from "Hamlet" and "Rumpelstiltskin." Free admission with treats and drinks available for $1 each. SCOPE is a Christian homeschool co-op for first through 12th grades serving families throughout the St. Croix Valley and beyond. SCOPE meets at Valley Baptist Church, 860 St. Croix Trail S., Lakeland, Minn. For more information, along with class offerings and times, please visit www.homeschool-life.com/mn/scope.

Barbershop get together

The Indianhead Chorus of Polk County, and the Croix Chordsmen Chorus of Stillwater are inviting men who love to sing to a get-together in New Richmond at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Solid Rock Fellowship Church, 258 N. Third St., New Richmond. The Indianhead Chorus is directed by Steve Swenson and Karl Wicklund. The Croix Chordsmen are directed by Matt Hall. Men of all ages are invited to come and learn a song and a tag with the combined choruses and also hear them perform. A light lunch will be provided along with some fine quartet singing.

Wednesday, 5/10

Changes, Challenges, Choices

Mid-life years and beyond have many hurdles to go over and new opportunities to enjoy. Bethel Lutheran Church hosts an evening with Connie Goldman, a gifted speaker and author, who will share her wisdom and inspiration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Bethel Highlands, 504 Frontage Road, Hudson. Brad Beckman, head of St. Croix Aging and Disability Resource Center, will discuss the wide range of services available locally. See details at bethelhudson.org.

Thursday, 5/11

Retirement party for Denny Darnold

The City of Hudson will be holding an open house to honor Community Development Director Denny Darnold as he retires after 31 years of service to the city. The open house will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Hudson City Hall, 505 Third Street. Those in the community who have worked with Denny over his years with the City are invited to attend and extend their best wishes to Denny on his retirement. Cake, coffee and soda will be served.

Friday, 5/12

PowerUp Open Gym

A PowerUp Open Gym will be hosted at EP Rock Elementary from 6:15-8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Join Chomp and show off your moves at this FREE Open Gym featuring Kids Dance, an interactive DJ for kids with fun contests, up-tempo music & interactive dancing! The PowerUp Team will be there to play games and give out prizes.

Friday, 5/12 & Saturday, 5/13

Pink Impact simulcast

All women are invited to the Pink Impact live simulcast on May 12 and 13 at Harvestime Outreach Church, 498 Jacobs Lane, Hudson. Hear amazing teachers who are anointed with a message for you. They include NY Times bestselling author Lisa Terkeurst, international speaker Christine Caine and award winning singer/songwriter Kari Jobe. The conference will begin at 10 a.m. both days. The cost is $35 for two days ($40 at the door), or $20 for Friday only or $15 for Saturday. Lunch for both days is included in the price. Please register at www.harvestimeoutreach.org. Childcare is available.

Saturday, 5/13

Children's Hike

Willow River State Park (1034 County Road A, Hudson) presents Animals of Willow River Children's Hike 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Meet at the Nature Center. Kids ages 3-12 are welcome to come on this one-half mile loop hike (Hidden Ponds Trail) to learn about the animals that make up this park and meet some live ones after the hike. This event is free. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturalist@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Free airplane rides

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 54 will give free airplane rides to children ages 8-17 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Lake Elmo Airport. To reserve a Young Eagles flight, visit www.eaa54.org. Click on Young Eagles and the Pre-Register button. Email your questions about the Young Eagles program to youngeagles@eaa54.org.

Sunday, 5/14

Geocaching in the Park

Willow River State Park Presents Geocaching in the Park noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Nature Center. Gather your friends and family and learn about geocaching in the park. Have fun on this treasure hunt. Return your sheets to the Nature Center to get a prize. A limited number of GPS units will be available. The event is free. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturalist@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Wednesday, 5/17

Syttende Mai

The St. Croix Valley Syttende Mai Society will hold its 42nd annual observance of Norway's Constitution Day on Wednesday May 17 at the Lowell Inn Event Center (102 N. Second St., Stillwater.) In Norwegian "Syttende Mai" means "17th of May" and is often thought of as Norway's "4th of July." Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with social time. A dinner of typical Scandinavian food will be served at 6 p.m. On the menu are codfish and meatballs. Dinner will be followed by a program featuring hardanger fiddle players Marybeth and Curt Stull. The banquet and silent auction are open to the public. The Lowell Inn offers free parking in the ramp and an open bar will be available. Reservations are being accepted until May 13th. Admission is $30 per person. For more information, call Roger at 651-439-9423 or email to rbosmoe@yahoo.com.

Conversations of the Valley

The St. Croix Valley Foundation's "Conversations in the Valley" will next feature WWII Japanese-American concentration camps with guest speaker John H. Suzukida 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at The Lowell Inn Event Center (102 N. Second St., Stillwater). Both of John's parents were U.S. citizens, born and raised in California. They were interned in America's concentration camps during WWII; John will share their stories, a couple of artifacts and perspectives of those experiences. The cost of the lunch and program is $17 and must be paid in advance to guarantee your reservation. To make a reservation (due in SCVF offices by noon prior to the day of luncheon): mail your check to: SCVF, 516 Second St. #214, Hudson, WI 54016, or pay by credit card online at: www.scvfoundation.org/conversations-of-the-valley.

Thursday, 5/18

Student Art Show and Sale

The Hudson High School Art Department presents its 2017 Student Art Show and Sale, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the high school. It will showcase student artwork created in HHS art courses during the 2016-17 school year. Drawing, painting, sculpture, metalwork, ceramics and graphic design all will be in the show.

Tuesday, 5/23

Survivors Celebration

All cancer survivors (and their plus ones) are invited to a free celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday May 23 at Harvestime Outreach Church (498 Jacobs Lane, Hudson). The theme is a 1950s diner complete with an ice cream sundae bar, live music by Our Melody Moments, games and prizes. Call Janan Terpstra at 715-531-0264 or register by email at bjterpy@sbcglobal.net. Sponsored by Hudson Relay For Life.