Pastor Martinson will speak at Memorial Day

The main ceremony will be at Willow River Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. This ceremony will take place at the cemetery rain or shine. Pastor Paul Martinson will give the address. Martinson is a Lutheran minister, and has also served as pastor for the First Baptist Church in Hudson.

Martinson said his speech will center around the "I Want You" posters featuring Uncle Sam, which were used to motivate men and women to enlist in the military. He wants to tell a different side to the story of serving in the military: a twist.

He was part of the U.S. Army Engineers and served for 13 months in Japan after World War II. He was 17 years old when he enlisted in 1945. He needed special permission from his parents, he said.

"I was part of the Armed Forces that rebuilt Japan," Martinson said.

He added that after an enemy nation is subdued, the invading military must build them back up, which is the task with which his unit was charged. They cleared streets of rubble, rebuilt hospitals and tried to remedy the destruction.

"There were millions of us in Japan," Martinson said. "That part of the history you never hear about. It's the story not often heard."

When people think of war, they often envision destruction of buildings, lines of refugees, fear and hopelessness in the faces of children, Martinson said.

"But Gen. Patton sent out a call to American churches," Martinson said.

That call was about bringing new life and working together, in his mind. Uplifting a war-ravaged nation after the war of all wars. That is the story he will tell Monday.

Martinson has lived in Hudson for 23 years.

Remainder of ceremony

This year, a POW-MIA Table will be a part of the service. This moving ceremony is very short. It has been included in Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Society of 40 and 8 events for several years.

Participating in the ceremony are the Joint Color Guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2115 and American Legion Post 50, the Boy Scouts, the Hudson High School Marching Band and the Hudson Ambassadors. Cemetery Caretaker Mike Miller takes care of setting up for the program and for the decoration of veterans' graves, which will be done on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to take part on both Saturday and Monday.

The Joint Honor Guard will proceed to render honors at Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeland and Evergreen Cemetery in Afton at the conclusion of the Willow River ceremony.

For more information about Memorial Day 2017 activities, call John Helgeson at 715-381-3945.

