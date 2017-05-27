CALENDAR: What activities are going on this week?

Fungi Beneath Our Feet

Willow River State Park (1034 County Road A, Hudson) presents Fungi Beneath Our Feet 7-8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Nature Center Classroom. Local resident, Joni Garbe will present on general mushrooming, morels and fall mushrooms. The event is free; vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturalist@willowkinnifriends.org for more information. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Park, Inc, the park's friends group.

Wednesday, 5/31

Bingo

The Solanus Casey Council #1632 Stillwater Knights of Columbus sponsor bingo every Wednesday at 1910 S. Greeley St., Stillwater. Call 651-430-3274 for more information. Doors open at 6 p.m., bingo begins at 7 p.m. Must be 18 yrs of age to play. Concessions are available. Open to the public. All are welcome to experience an evening of great fun!

Spring Festival of Choirs

The Hudson High School choral department presents their Spring Festival of Choirs concerts at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. There is no cost for these concerts, however tickets are required to ensure that there are enough seats for audience members. Currently, the 6 p.m. show is sold out.

Sunday, 6/4

Hudson Volleyball Association

Hudson Volleyball Association (Croix Attack volleyball club) will hold their annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the media center at Hudson Middle School.

Monday, 6/5

Hudson Wrestling Club

Hudson Wrestling Inc., will hold its annual meeting with the election of officers at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the north conference room at Village Inn in North Hudson. All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, 6/7

Bingo

Wednesday, 6/7-Saturday, 6/10

June Bug Days

Celebrate the great community of Baldwin. Annual festivities will be held at Mill Pond Park. Events include a medallion hunt, live music, a car show and tractor pull, adult tricycle races and more. www.junebugdays.com

Thursday, 6/8-Sunday, 6/11

Pea Soup Days

Somerset hosts a parade, carnival, softball and other entertainment in honor of the village's French Canadian heritage.

Saturday, 6/10

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day

Step back in time and take in the heritage of Hudson, located on the Yellowstone Trail, the first transcontinental road. Treasure hunt, historical tours, community fair, pie and ice cream social, and vintage car show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, 6/12

Northwest 4-H Golf Club

Kilkarney Hills Golf Club along with 4-H members from Pierce, Dunn, St. Croix and Polk counties will host the annual Northwest 4-H Golf Class on Monday, June 12 at Kilkarney Hills Golf Club in River Falls. The event creates resources for scholarships, trips, and learning opportunities for young people in the four-county area. This fun-filled golfing event includes lunch and dinner, 18 hole green fees, golf cart, and numerous prizes and contests. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to participate in this enjoyable day. Registration materials for the event may be found at:

counties.uwex.edu/pierce/files/2017/05/X-14483- 17-Northwest- 4-H- Golf-Classic- 2.pdf. For more information, contact the UW-Extension Office in Pierce, Dunn, St.Croix or Polk Counties.

Wednesday, 6/21

SART Golf Tourney

St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team will host its 2017 Golf Scramble Wednesday, June 21 rain or shine at Badlands Golf Course in Roberts. The fundraiser will include a 4-person 18-hole scramble, cart, steak dinner, raffle, dessert auction and prizes awarded to conclude the evening. Treat your friends, family, colleagues, customers and clients along with yourself to an afternoon of fun and camaraderie while helping raise awareness and stand against sexual violence in the communities of the St. Croix Valley. For more information or to register, visit www.planmygolfevent.com/30411-StCroixValleySARTIncGolfScramble.

Tuesday, 6/27

KIDS from Wisconsin tour

KIDS from Wisconsin presents its annual tour with a performance in River Falls on June 27.

In their 49th season, the KFW will perform for more than 120,000 people across the Midwest, with great entertainment by some of Wisconsin's most talented performers ages 15-20.