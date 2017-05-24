Renowned author at Hudson Library June 1

Butler's appearance in Hudson is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the library lobby. Free tickets to the event are available at the Hudson Library's Circulation Desk (as long as supply lasts).

The Hearts of Men is a sweeping, panoramic novel about the slippery definitions of good and evil, family and fidelity, the challenges and rewards of lifelong friendships, the bounds of morality—and redemption.

Butler said the story is set in a Boy Scout Camp in Northern Wisconsin.

"The setting is modeled after Camp Phillips near Rice Lake," Butler said. "All of my novels have my memories and Wisconsin interwoven into the story—this one also includes Eau Claire and Madison connections."

"The Hearts of Men" begins in 1962, at a Boy Scout camp. For a long while its hero, Nelson Doughty, is treated as prey. Butler reveals exceptional sympathy for his bullied hero. It follows Nelson's life and has much to say about goodness and its opposite; about honor; and about manhood, and its difficulties.

"I never think in terms of a target audience," Butler said. "And, I believe this book has broad appeal."

All of his novels are a "little bit" autobiographical.

"When I read my writings, however, I don't see an autobiography because it's all fiction—it starts with me, my acquaintances and familiar locations, but the stories are embellished," Butler said. "Many novels focus either on character or plot—my novels are a combination of the two."

Butler

Butler, 37, was born in Allentown, Penn., and raised in Eau Claire. He and his wife have two children and live in the unincorporated community of Cleghorn in the town of Pleasant Valley just south of Eau Claire.

He earned an English degree from UW-Madison.

"I was always interested in writing and worked on my student newspapers in Eau Claire in both middle and high school," Butler said. "But after college I was working at a liquor store in Madison when my wife became pregnant. I decided it was time for some soul searching and writing was what I did best."

He went on to attend the Iowa Writer's Workshop. He had a few items published but his big break came in 2010 when three short stories were published.

"That's when the literary agents began contacting me," Butler said.

Some of his major works that have become national and international best sellers include "Shotgun Love Songs" and "Beneath the Bonfire." Released in Europe first, and now in America, "The Hearts of Men" is destined to join the best-seller list. After his current book tour, he intends to work on his next novel.

"It is scheduled to be released early next year, so I have to get to work this summer," he said.

One of his favorite authors was the late Jim Harrison who penned 25 books, including "Legends of the Fall."

"He lived in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and wrote about the Midwest and Montana," Butler said. "He proved to me that you don't have to live in New York or Los Angeles to be successful."

Butler said he appreciates the opportunity to come to Hudson.

"I thank the library for inviting me and hope some of the local book clubs will take a look at my work."