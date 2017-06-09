Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day this Saturday

The event begins at 9 a.m. with geocaching on the trail. There is a meet and greet at Dick's Bar and Grill followed by a CITO (Cache In - Trash Out) in Hudson parks.

Activities at the Hudson Arch in Lakefront Park will start at 10 a.m. featuring the Vintage Vehicles and Classic Car Show, a non-profit community fair, Hudson history speaker, children's activities, and Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. The activities at the park are free and open to the public.

Other activities include:

• Driving the Yellow Trail at the Hudson Area Library 10:30 a.m. to noon;

• The First Baptist Church Pie and Ice Cream Social 1- 3:30 p.m.;

• Octagon House Museum tours, starting on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore the trail and take a drive on the historic Yellowstone Trail. Start at the Hudson Arch and follow the original 1915 route out of town (north on Third Street), cut across Kelly Road and return on the 1918 route (south on Badlands Road). A map, and directions for the architectural treasure hunt along the trail, is available at the Yellowstone Trail booth in Lakefront Park by the Hudson Arch.

On your drive, you can stop by My Sister's Garden and Willow River Tree Company on Kelly Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out their yellow and heirloom plant specials, door prizes and free yellow marigolds. At 4 p.m. guests can taste test heirloom spring greens and radishes.

The Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day is packed full a variety of activities, so make plans to join the fun. Event information is available on the Hudson Chamber's Tourism website www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com or look for St Croix County Yellowstone Trail on Facebook.